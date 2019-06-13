ECHL Releases 2019-20 Schedule
June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the 2018-19 season will begin on Friday, Oct. 11 with seven games and continues on Saturday, Oct. 12 with 12 games. Opening Weekend concludes on Sunday, Oct. 13 with one game.
Opening Night is highlighted by the Newfoundland Growlers raising their 2019 Kelly Cup championship banner when they open defense of their title against Reading. Other games on Oct. 11 include Allen hosting Rapid City, Adirondack visiting Maine, Norfolk entertaining Florida, Kansas City at Tulsa, Idaho travelling to Utah and Wichita hosting Indy.
Seven teams open their home schedules on Saturday, Oct. 12 as Brampton entertains Toledo, Cincinnati hosts Wheeling, Kalamazoo travels to Fort Wayne, Greenville is at Jacksonville, Kansas City entertains Indy, South Carolina visits Orlando and Worcester hosts Adirondack.
Friday, Oct. 18 sees three teams host their first home game of the season with Atlanta welcoming South Carolina, Greenville hosting Jacksonville and Idaho entertaining Wichita.
Six teams play their first home game of the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 19 as Adirondack hosts Worcester, Florida welcomes Norfolk, Cincinnati visits Kalamazoo, Maine travels to Reading, South Carolina entertains Orlando and Wheeling hosts Indy.
On Friday, Oct. 25, Indy takes its home ice for the first time against Cincinnati and Rapid City hosts Utah.
The final home opener for the 2019-20 season sees the Toledo Walleye raise their Western Conference championship banner at Huntington Center as they welcome Florida on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that will have 26 teams in 19 states and two Canadian provinces playing 936 games from Oct. 11, 2019 to April 5, 2020.
The third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the ECHL averaged 4,445 fans per game in 2018-19, marking the 15th consecutive season and the 27th time in the last 29 years that the ECHL has averaged over 4,000 fans.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 13, 2019
- Solar Bears Announce 2019-20 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Announce Full 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals' 2019-20 Schedule Announced - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Release 2019-20 Full Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Americans Announce 2019-2020 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Release Full 2019-2020 Schedule - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Reveal Full 2019-20 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Announce 2019-20 Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Release Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Releases 2019-20 Schedule - ECHL
- Mariners Announce Full 2019-20 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Announce 2019-2020 Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Unveils Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Marc-Olivier Roy from Fort Wayne - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Complete Two Future Considerations Trades - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears to Host Equipment Sale on Saturday, June 15 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign John Snowden to Multi-Year Agreement - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.