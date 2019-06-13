Royals Finalize Pair of Future Considerations Trades

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday the team has completed a pair of future considerations trades.

1) Reading has acquired cash considerations from Florida, finalizing a deal from Nov. 18, 2018 in which the Royals dealt forward Shane Walsh to the Everblades.

2) Reading has traded forward Matt Pohlkamp to Jacksonville, completing a deal from Nov. 10, 2018 in which the Royals acquired goaltender Austin Lotz from the Icemen.

Pohlkamp scored five goals and eight points in 14 games with the Royals. Lotz netminded four games for Reading, going 0-3-1-0 with a 4.30 goals against average and .838 save percentage.

