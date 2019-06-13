Royals Finalize Pair of Future Considerations Trades
June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday the team has completed a pair of future considerations trades.
1) Reading has acquired cash considerations from Florida, finalizing a deal from Nov. 18, 2018 in which the Royals dealt forward Shane Walsh to the Everblades.
2) Reading has traded forward Matt Pohlkamp to Jacksonville, completing a deal from Nov. 10, 2018 in which the Royals acquired goaltender Austin Lotz from the Icemen.
Pohlkamp scored five goals and eight points in 14 games with the Royals. Lotz netminded four games for Reading, going 0-3-1-0 with a 4.30 goals against average and .838 save percentage.
Royals season memberships and mini-plans are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825. The first Royals' home game is Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m., featuring a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 13, 2019
- Solar Bears Gain Ryan Obuchowski in Trade with Toledo - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Complete Trades - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Finalize Pair of Future Considerations Trades - Reading Royals
- Adirondack Deals Reichert to Jacksonville - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce 2019-20 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Announce Full 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals' 2019-20 Schedule Announced - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Release 2019-20 Full Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Americans Announce 2019-2020 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Release Full 2019-2020 Schedule - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Reveal Full 2019-20 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Announce 2019-20 Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Release Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Releases 2019-20 Schedule - ECHL
- Mariners Announce Full 2019-20 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Announce 2019-2020 Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Unveils Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Marc-Olivier Roy from Fort Wayne - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Complete Two Future Considerations Trades - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears to Host Equipment Sale on Saturday, June 15 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign John Snowden to Multi-Year Agreement - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.