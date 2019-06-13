Growlers Sign John Snowden to Multi-Year Agreement

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers in conjunction with the Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League are proud to announce today that the club has signed Head Coach John Snowden to a two-year contract extension.

John Snowden began the 2018-19 season as the assistant coach of the Growlers but guided the club to a Kelly Cup Championship title after stepping into the role of Head Coach midseason when Ryane Clowe stepped down due to medical issues.

"In the face of adversity, John did an inspirational job this season leading our team and province to a Kelly Cup Championship," Says Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment. "John's leadership and approach to the game are critical to our continued success both on and off the ice"

A Native of Snohomish, Washington, Snowden served three years as an assistant coach with the Orlando Solar Bears before joining the Growlers last season. As a player, John has appeared in over 700 professional games in the ECHL, American Hockey League, Central Hockey League and the International Hockey League.

The Growlers will begin their sophomore season on Friday, October 11, when they play host to the Reading Royals at Mile One Centre. Group Tickets are now available and can be purchased by contacting jack@nlgrowlers.com.

