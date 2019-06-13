Thunder Release Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced their full schedule for the 2019-20 season. Spanning 72 regular season games, the Thunder will take on 12 different opponents, and face three teams that they have yet to see in their four previous seasons as a member of the ECHL.

2019-20 marks the first time the Thunder will go head-to-head with the Indy Fuel, Allen Americans and Jacksonville IceMen. This upcoming season, Adirondack will also travel to play against two Central Division teams - the Toledo Walleye and Wheeling Nailers, while 64 of 72 games will be played within the North Division.

2019-20 PRESEASON GAMES

Fri. October 4th @ Reading

Sat. October 5th vs. Reading

2019-20 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE (home games in bold)

Fri. October 11th @ Maine

Sat. October 12th @ Worcester

Mon. October 14th @ Brampton

Sat. October 19th vs. Worcester

Wed. October 23rd vs. Maine

Fri. October 25th vs. Worcester

Wed. October 30th @ Brampton

Sat. November 2nd @ Worcester

Sun. November 3rd @ Reading

Fri. November 8th vs. Worcester

Sat. November 9th @ Maine

Sun. November 10th vs. Worcester

Fri. November 15th vs. Reading

Sat. November 16th @ Maine

Wed. November 20th vs. Newfoundland

Thu. November 21st @ Brampton

Sun. November 24th @ Worcester

Wed. November 27th vs. Indy

Fri. November 29th vs. Brampton

Sat. November 30th vs. Brampton

Sun. December 1st @ Brampton

Wed. December 4th @ Toledo

Fri. December 6th vs. Maine

Sat. December 7th @ Maine

Tue. December 10th @ Maine

Fri. December 13th vs. Allen

Sat. December 14th vs. Allen

Tue. December 17th @ Newfoundland

Wed. December 18th @ Newfoundland

Fri. December 20th vs. Maine

Sat. December 21st vs. Maine

Thu. December 26th @ Maine

Fri. December 27th vs. Worcester

Sat. December 28th vs. Reading

Mon. December 30th @ Brampton

Tue. December 31st vs. Brampton

Fri. January 3rd @ Newfoundland

Sat. January 4th @ Newfoundland

Fri. January 10th @ Worcester

Sat. January 11th @ Maine

Wed. January 15th vs. Maine

Fri. January 17th @ Reading

Sat. January 18th vs. Worcester

Fri. January 24th vs. Brampton

Sat. January 25th vs. Brampton

Sun. January 26th @ Worcester

Wed. January 29th vs. Maine

Fri. January 31st vs. Maine

Sat. February 1st @ Maine

Fri. February 7th vs. Newfoundland

Sat. February 8th vs. Newfoundland

Fri. February 14th @ South Carolina

Sat. February 15th @ Jacksonville

Tue. February 18th @ Atlanta

Fri. February 21st vs. Brampton

Sat. February 22nd vs. Maine

Sun. February 23rd vs. Reading

Fri. February 28th vs. Reading

Sat. February 29th vs. Reading

Wed. March 4th @ Newfoundland

Fri. March 6th @ Newfoundland

Sat. March 7th @ Newfoundland

Tue. March 10th vs. Worcester

Fri. March 13th @ Brampton

Tue. March 17th vs. Brampton

Sat. March 21st @ Worcester

Wed. March 25th @ Wheeling

Fri. March 27th @ Reading

Sat. March 28th vs. Maine

Wed. April 1st vs. Maine

Fri. April 3rd vs. Newfoundland

Sat. April 4th @ Worcester

DAY OF WEEK BREAKDOWN

2 Monday games

6 Tuesday games

11 Wednesday games

2 Thursday games

22 Friday games

23 Saturday games

6 Sunday games

OPPONENTS

Maine Mariners (18x)

Worcester Railers (14x)

Brampton Beast (13x)

Reading Royals (8x)

Newfoundland Growlers (11x)

Allen Americans (2x)

Indy Fuel (1x)

Toledo Walleye (1x)

South Carolina Stingrays (1x)

Jacksonville IceMen (1x)

Atlanta Gladiators (1x)

Wheeling Nailers (1x)

2019-20 Adirondack Thunder season tickets are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

