Thunder Release Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season
June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced their full schedule for the 2019-20 season. Spanning 72 regular season games, the Thunder will take on 12 different opponents, and face three teams that they have yet to see in their four previous seasons as a member of the ECHL.
2019-20 marks the first time the Thunder will go head-to-head with the Indy Fuel, Allen Americans and Jacksonville IceMen. This upcoming season, Adirondack will also travel to play against two Central Division teams - the Toledo Walleye and Wheeling Nailers, while 64 of 72 games will be played within the North Division.
2019-20 PRESEASON GAMES
Fri. October 4th @ Reading
Sat. October 5th vs. Reading
2019-20 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE (home games in bold)
Fri. October 11th @ Maine
Sat. October 12th @ Worcester
Mon. October 14th @ Brampton
Sat. October 19th vs. Worcester
Wed. October 23rd vs. Maine
Fri. October 25th vs. Worcester
Wed. October 30th @ Brampton
Sat. November 2nd @ Worcester
Sun. November 3rd @ Reading
Fri. November 8th vs. Worcester
Sat. November 9th @ Maine
Sun. November 10th vs. Worcester
Fri. November 15th vs. Reading
Sat. November 16th @ Maine
Wed. November 20th vs. Newfoundland
Thu. November 21st @ Brampton
Sun. November 24th @ Worcester
Wed. November 27th vs. Indy
Fri. November 29th vs. Brampton
Sat. November 30th vs. Brampton
Sun. December 1st @ Brampton
Wed. December 4th @ Toledo
Fri. December 6th vs. Maine
Sat. December 7th @ Maine
Tue. December 10th @ Maine
Fri. December 13th vs. Allen
Sat. December 14th vs. Allen
Tue. December 17th @ Newfoundland
Wed. December 18th @ Newfoundland
Fri. December 20th vs. Maine
Sat. December 21st vs. Maine
Thu. December 26th @ Maine
Fri. December 27th vs. Worcester
Sat. December 28th vs. Reading
Mon. December 30th @ Brampton
Tue. December 31st vs. Brampton
Fri. January 3rd @ Newfoundland
Sat. January 4th @ Newfoundland
Fri. January 10th @ Worcester
Sat. January 11th @ Maine
Wed. January 15th vs. Maine
Fri. January 17th @ Reading
Sat. January 18th vs. Worcester
Fri. January 24th vs. Brampton
Sat. January 25th vs. Brampton
Sun. January 26th @ Worcester
Wed. January 29th vs. Maine
Fri. January 31st vs. Maine
Sat. February 1st @ Maine
Fri. February 7th vs. Newfoundland
Sat. February 8th vs. Newfoundland
Fri. February 14th @ South Carolina
Sat. February 15th @ Jacksonville
Tue. February 18th @ Atlanta
Fri. February 21st vs. Brampton
Sat. February 22nd vs. Maine
Sun. February 23rd vs. Reading
Fri. February 28th vs. Reading
Sat. February 29th vs. Reading
Wed. March 4th @ Newfoundland
Fri. March 6th @ Newfoundland
Sat. March 7th @ Newfoundland
Tue. March 10th vs. Worcester
Fri. March 13th @ Brampton
Tue. March 17th vs. Brampton
Sat. March 21st @ Worcester
Wed. March 25th @ Wheeling
Fri. March 27th @ Reading
Sat. March 28th vs. Maine
Wed. April 1st vs. Maine
Fri. April 3rd vs. Newfoundland
Sat. April 4th @ Worcester
DAY OF WEEK BREAKDOWN
2 Monday games
6 Tuesday games
11 Wednesday games
2 Thursday games
22 Friday games
23 Saturday games
6 Sunday games
OPPONENTS
Maine Mariners (18x)
Worcester Railers (14x)
Brampton Beast (13x)
Reading Royals (8x)
Newfoundland Growlers (11x)
Allen Americans (2x)
Indy Fuel (1x)
Toledo Walleye (1x)
South Carolina Stingrays (1x)
Jacksonville IceMen (1x)
Atlanta Gladiators (1x)
Wheeling Nailers (1x)
2019-20 Adirondack Thunder season tickets are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
