Komets Announce 2019-20 Schedule

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced the complete 2019-20 season schedule today. There are an even 36 home games and 36 road games during the 72-game season. The 68th anniversary season begins Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Komets welcome the Kalamazoo Wings. The Komets complete the 26-week campaign when the Cincinnati Cyclones visit Sunday, April 5.

The ECHL alignment of 26 teams remains unchanged for 2019-20 with the Komets residing in the Central Division of the Western Conference with rivals Indy, Kalamazoo, Toledo, Cincinnati and Wheeling.

Included in the home schedule are 12 Friday games (up from nine last season), 12 Saturdays and five Sundays. The Komets will feature the traditional Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve games and will skate at home on Valentine's Day for the first time since 2014. The Komets will be on the road for 10 Friday games, 12 Saturdays and five Sundays. Also, the Komets skate seven road games on Wednesdays (up from three last season).

The busiest months are November and February with 14 games each. Twelve games are scheduled in December and January and 10 games are logged for March. The Komets have six games in October and four in April.

Kalamazoo and Toledo will visit the most at seven times apiece followed by Indy with six trips to Fort Wayne. Wheeling visits four times and Cincinnati visits on three occasions for a total of 27 Central Division games. Mountain Division foe Idaho will make its first appearance ever when the Steelheads are in town for a pair of games in January while Wichita visits twice. Tulsa visits once in February to round out 32 Western Conference tilts in Fort Wayne. Four Eastern Conference visits are slated. Jacksonville makes its first trip ever to Fort Wayne for a pair of games in October while Florida visits in November and Brampton visits in December. The Komets will host double-header weekends on 10 occasions including five back-to-back weekend games.

Two opponents have changed since the home schedule was announced May 8. Friday, Oct. 18 Wheeling visits instead of Cincinnati and Saturday, Feb. 8 Tulsa will visit instead of Wheeling.

On the road the Komets travel to Kalamazoo seven times and to Toledo six. Five stops are slated at Indy including a morning game at 10:30 on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Four trips are planned to Cincinnati and Wheeling. The Komets will make their first ever trip to Idaho and skate a three-game set in December for a total of five meetings with the Steelheads. The Komets will also make their first ever trip to Jacksonville, Florida for back-to-back games Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.

The extended periods away from the Coliseum will be a 19-day stretch from Dec. 1-19 and a 20-day absence from Jan. 19-Feb. 7.

Fort Wayne faceoff times remain the same as last season with Monday thru Thursday and Saturday games starting at 7:35pm. Friday games start at 8:05pm and Sunday games begin at 5:05pm.

Single game tickets go on sale in September. Season tickets are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

