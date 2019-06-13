Mariners Announce Full 2019-20 Schedule
June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, along with the ECHL released the full schedule for the 2019-20 season on Thursday. The Mariners will begin the season at home on Friday, October 11th against the Adirondack Thunder at the Cross Insurance Arena and will play 36 home games at the Cross Insurance Arena against nine different opponents, two of which they did not play in 2018-19. The Mariners posted a 22-12-1-1 record on home ice last season, the third best mark in the North Division, and the fifth best in the Eastern Conference. The regular season home finale is March 29th against the Worcester Railers and the final game of the regular season is Sunday, April 5th at Worcester.
The Mariners will once again compete in the ECHL's North Division along with Adirondack, Worcester, the Reading Royals, the Newfoundland Growlers, and the Brampton Beast. The Manchester Monarchs announced a cease of operations on May 15th and had its membership terminated on May 20th, leaving six teams in the division instead of seven. The Mariners most common opponents will be the Worcester Railers and Adirondack Thunder, each of whom they play 18 times. The Mariners and Railers will split their season series with nine games in each city, while Maine will travel to Glens Falls ten times and host the Thunder for eight. The Mariners will play the defending Kelly Cup champion Newfoundland Growlers 11 times this coming season, seven of the games at home. Rounding out divisional play, the Mariners and Reading Royals meet nine times (six in Reading), and seven matchups are scheduled against Brampton (four home, three away).
Outside the North Division, the Mariners welcome in the South Carolina Stingrays (March 1) and Norfolk Admirals (March 10) of the South Division for the second consecutive season. They'll also host the Indy Fuel (November 29) and Jacksonville IceMen (January 3-4), inaugural meetings with both organizations. On the road in interdivisional play, the Mariners travel to Norfolk once again, and will visit the Wheeling Nailers for the first time in history, a homecoming of sorts for Mariners Head Coach Riley Armstrong, who spent two seasons as an assistant coach there. The Nailers came to Portland last season.
January is Maine's busiest month, with 15 games scheduled in the first month of 2020. By day of the week, the Mariners will play 12 home Saturdays, 11 Fridays, six Sundays, five Tuesdays, and one Monday and Thursday each. Start times will remain 7:00 PM on weekdays, 7:15 PM on Fridays, 6:00 PM on Saturdays, and 3:00 PM on Sundays. Doors will open one hour before start time, one hour and 15 minutes for season ticket holders.
Versions of the schedule in both calendar and list (printable) formats are attached. All game times are subject to change.
Full and half season ticket packages plus group ticket discounts are available now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office located next to the Cross Insurance Arena at 94 Free Street. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th. Registration for Beacon's Kids Club and the Mariners inaugural summer reading program, "Read with ME" are also underway. More information can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com.
OCTOBER
11 Fri vs. Adirondack 7:15 PM _____
18 Fri @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____
19 Sat @ Reading 7:00 PM _____
20 Sun @ Reading 4:00 PM _____
23 Wed @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
25 Fri vs. Newfoundland 7:15 PM _____
26 Sat vs. Newfoundland 6:00 PM _____
NOVEMBER
2 Sat vs. Newfoundland 6:00 PM _____
9 Sat vs. Adirondack 6:00 PM _____
11 Mon vs. Reading 7:00 PM _____
15 Fri vs. Brampton 7:15 PM _____
16 Sat vs. Adirondack 6:00 PM _____
20 Wed @ Norfolk 7:30 PM _____
22 Fri @ Norfolk 7:30 PM _____
23 Sat @ Norfolk 7:30 PM _____
26 Tue vs. Worcester 7:00 PM _____
29 Fri vs. Indy 7:15 PM _____
30 Sat vs. Newfoundland 6:00 PM _____
DECEMBER
6 Fri @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
7 Sat vs. Adirondack 6:00 PM _____
10 Tue vs. Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
13 Fri @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____
14 Sat @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____
20 Fri @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
21 Sat @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
26 Thur vs. Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
27 Fri vs. Reading 7:15 PM _____
28 Sat @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____
31 Tue @ Reading 4:00 PM _____
JANUARY
3 Fri vs. Jacksonville 7:15 PM _____
4 Sat vs. Jacksonville 6:00 PM _____
7 Tue @ Reading 10:30 AM _____
10 Fri vs. Newfoundland 7:15 PM _____
11 Sat vs. Adirondack 6:00 PM _____
12 Sun vs. Newfoundland 3:00 PM _____
14 Tue vs. Worcester 7:00 PM _____
15 Wed @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
17 Fri @ Brampton 7:15 PM _____
18 Sat @ Brampton 7:15 PM _____
19 Sun @ Brampton 2:00 PM _____
24 Fri vs. Worcester 7:15 PM _____
25 Sat @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____
29 Wed @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
31 Fri @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
FEBRUARY
1 Sat vs. Adirondack 6:00 PM _____
4 Tue vs. Worcester 7:00 PM _____
7 Fri vs. Worcester 7:15 PM _____
8 Sat vs. Brampton 6:00 PM _____
9 Sun vs. Brampton 3:00 PM _____
11 Tue vs. Brampton 7:00 PM _____
14 Fri @ Newfoundland 5:30 PM _____
15 Sat @ Newfoundland 5:30 PM _____
18 Tue @ Newfoundland 5:30 PM _____
19 Wed @ Newfoundland 5:30 PM _____
22 Sat @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
23 Sun vs. Newfoundland 3:00 PM _____
26 Wed @ Reading 7:00 PM _____
28 Fri @ Wheeling 7:05 PM _____
MARCH
1 Sun vs. South Carolina 3:00 PM _____
6 Fri vs. Reading 7:15 PM _____
8 Sun vs. Worcester 3:00 PM _____
10 Tue vs. Norfolk 7:00 PM _____
13 Fri @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____
14 Sat vs. Worcester 6:00 PM _____
18 Wed @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____
22 Sun @ Reading 4:00 PM _____
27 Fri vs. Worcester 7:15 PM _____
28 Sat @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
29 Sun vs. Worcester 3:00 PM _____
APRIL
1 Wed @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____
3 Fri @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____
5 Sun @ Worcester 3:05 PM _____
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 13, 2019
- Solar Bears Announce 2019-20 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Announce Full 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals' 2019-20 Schedule Announced - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Release 2019-20 Full Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Americans Announce 2019-2020 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Release Full 2019-2020 Schedule - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Reveal Full 2019-20 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Announce 2019-20 Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Release Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Releases 2019-20 Schedule - ECHL
- Mariners Announce Full 2019-20 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Announce 2019-2020 Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Unveils Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Marc-Olivier Roy from Fort Wayne - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Complete Two Future Considerations Trades - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears to Host Equipment Sale on Saturday, June 15 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign John Snowden to Multi-Year Agreement - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.