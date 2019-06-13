Mariners Announce Full 2019-20 Schedule

June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, along with the ECHL released the full schedule for the 2019-20 season on Thursday. The Mariners will begin the season at home on Friday, October 11th against the Adirondack Thunder at the Cross Insurance Arena and will play 36 home games at the Cross Insurance Arena against nine different opponents, two of which they did not play in 2018-19. The Mariners posted a 22-12-1-1 record on home ice last season, the third best mark in the North Division, and the fifth best in the Eastern Conference. The regular season home finale is March 29th against the Worcester Railers and the final game of the regular season is Sunday, April 5th at Worcester.

The Mariners will once again compete in the ECHL's North Division along with Adirondack, Worcester, the Reading Royals, the Newfoundland Growlers, and the Brampton Beast. The Manchester Monarchs announced a cease of operations on May 15th and had its membership terminated on May 20th, leaving six teams in the division instead of seven. The Mariners most common opponents will be the Worcester Railers and Adirondack Thunder, each of whom they play 18 times. The Mariners and Railers will split their season series with nine games in each city, while Maine will travel to Glens Falls ten times and host the Thunder for eight. The Mariners will play the defending Kelly Cup champion Newfoundland Growlers 11 times this coming season, seven of the games at home. Rounding out divisional play, the Mariners and Reading Royals meet nine times (six in Reading), and seven matchups are scheduled against Brampton (four home, three away).

Outside the North Division, the Mariners welcome in the South Carolina Stingrays (March 1) and Norfolk Admirals (March 10) of the South Division for the second consecutive season. They'll also host the Indy Fuel (November 29) and Jacksonville IceMen (January 3-4), inaugural meetings with both organizations. On the road in interdivisional play, the Mariners travel to Norfolk once again, and will visit the Wheeling Nailers for the first time in history, a homecoming of sorts for Mariners Head Coach Riley Armstrong, who spent two seasons as an assistant coach there. The Nailers came to Portland last season.

January is Maine's busiest month, with 15 games scheduled in the first month of 2020. By day of the week, the Mariners will play 12 home Saturdays, 11 Fridays, six Sundays, five Tuesdays, and one Monday and Thursday each. Start times will remain 7:00 PM on weekdays, 7:15 PM on Fridays, 6:00 PM on Saturdays, and 3:00 PM on Sundays. Doors will open one hour before start time, one hour and 15 minutes for season ticket holders.

Versions of the schedule in both calendar and list (printable) formats are attached. All game times are subject to change.

Full and half season ticket packages plus group ticket discounts are available now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office located next to the Cross Insurance Arena at 94 Free Street. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th. Registration for Beacon's Kids Club and the Mariners inaugural summer reading program, "Read with ME" are also underway. More information can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com.

OCTOBER

11 Fri vs. Adirondack 7:15 PM _____

18 Fri @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____

19 Sat @ Reading 7:00 PM _____

20 Sun @ Reading 4:00 PM _____

23 Wed @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

25 Fri vs. Newfoundland 7:15 PM _____

26 Sat vs. Newfoundland 6:00 PM _____

NOVEMBER

2 Sat vs. Newfoundland 6:00 PM _____

9 Sat vs. Adirondack 6:00 PM _____

11 Mon vs. Reading 7:00 PM _____

15 Fri vs. Brampton 7:15 PM _____

16 Sat vs. Adirondack 6:00 PM _____

20 Wed @ Norfolk 7:30 PM _____

22 Fri @ Norfolk 7:30 PM _____

23 Sat @ Norfolk 7:30 PM _____

26 Tue vs. Worcester 7:00 PM _____

29 Fri vs. Indy 7:15 PM _____

30 Sat vs. Newfoundland 6:00 PM _____

DECEMBER

6 Fri @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

7 Sat vs. Adirondack 6:00 PM _____

10 Tue vs. Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

13 Fri @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____

14 Sat @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____

20 Fri @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

21 Sat @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

26 Thur vs. Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

27 Fri vs. Reading 7:15 PM _____

28 Sat @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____

31 Tue @ Reading 4:00 PM _____

JANUARY

3 Fri vs. Jacksonville 7:15 PM _____

4 Sat vs. Jacksonville 6:00 PM _____

7 Tue @ Reading 10:30 AM _____

10 Fri vs. Newfoundland 7:15 PM _____

11 Sat vs. Adirondack 6:00 PM _____

12 Sun vs. Newfoundland 3:00 PM _____

14 Tue vs. Worcester 7:00 PM _____

15 Wed @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

17 Fri @ Brampton 7:15 PM _____

18 Sat @ Brampton 7:15 PM _____

19 Sun @ Brampton 2:00 PM _____

24 Fri vs. Worcester 7:15 PM _____

25 Sat @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____

29 Wed @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

31 Fri @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

FEBRUARY

1 Sat vs. Adirondack 6:00 PM _____

4 Tue vs. Worcester 7:00 PM _____

7 Fri vs. Worcester 7:15 PM _____

8 Sat vs. Brampton 6:00 PM _____

9 Sun vs. Brampton 3:00 PM _____

11 Tue vs. Brampton 7:00 PM _____

14 Fri @ Newfoundland 5:30 PM _____

15 Sat @ Newfoundland 5:30 PM _____

18 Tue @ Newfoundland 5:30 PM _____

19 Wed @ Newfoundland 5:30 PM _____

22 Sat @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

23 Sun vs. Newfoundland 3:00 PM _____

26 Wed @ Reading 7:00 PM _____

28 Fri @ Wheeling 7:05 PM _____

MARCH

1 Sun vs. South Carolina 3:00 PM _____

6 Fri vs. Reading 7:15 PM _____

8 Sun vs. Worcester 3:00 PM _____

10 Tue vs. Norfolk 7:00 PM _____

13 Fri @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____

14 Sat vs. Worcester 6:00 PM _____

18 Wed @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____

22 Sun @ Reading 4:00 PM _____

27 Fri vs. Worcester 7:15 PM _____

28 Sat @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

29 Sun vs. Worcester 3:00 PM _____

APRIL

1 Wed @ Adirondack 7:00 PM _____

3 Fri @ Worcester 7:05 PM _____

5 Sun @ Worcester 3:05 PM _____

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.