Adirondack Deals Reichert to Jacksonville
June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced that they have traded forward Jakob Reichert to the Jacksonville IceMen. This completes the future considerations portion of the trade that sent Dylan Walchuk to the Thunder on December 20th, 2018.
Reichert, 25, put up 15 points in 45 games (5 goals, 10 assists) last season as a rookie with Adirondack. The Kelowna, B.C. native came to the Thunder after he played four years in college at Bowling Green State University and served as the captain of the Langley Rivermen during his junior days in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). Additionally, Reichert collected his first pro hat trick in an 8-1 win over the Manchester Monarchs on March 2nd, 2019.
