Cyclones Announce 2019-2020 Season Schedule

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the schedule for the 2019-20 season. For the third-straight season and fourth time in the last five years, the Cyclones will open up at home when they welcome in the Wheeling Nailers to U.S. Bank Arena on Saturday, October 12 at 7:35pm.

Once again, Cincinnati's regular season schedule features 72 games comprised of 36 home and 36 road contests. Following a one-year absence, the Cyclones will face the Florida Everblades, Orlando Solar Bears, and South Carolina Stingrays next season, and they will also take on the Jacksonville IceMen for the first time since relocating from Evansville following the 2015-16 season.

The Cyclones are back in the Central Division, along with the Ft. Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye, and Wheeling Nailers. Cincinnati will play 52 of their 72 games against teams in the Central Division, including a season-high 14 against Kalamazoo

The Full 2019-20 Schedule can be found below:

DATE OPPONENT DATE OPPONENT

10/12 (Sat) WHEELING 1/10 (Fri) @ Rapid City (8:05pm)

10/19 (Sat) @ Kalamazoo (7:00pm) 1/11 (Sat) @ Rapid City (8:05pm)

10/25 (Fri) @ Indy (7:35pm) 1/17 (Fri) FORT WAYNE

10/26 (Sat) @ Indy (6:05pm) 1/18 (Sat) RAPID CITY

10/30 (Wed) FLORIDA 1/19 (Sun) RAPID CITY (3:05pm)

11/2 (Sat) @ Brampton (7:15pm) 1/24 (Fri) @ Wheeling (7:05pm)

11/3 (Sun) @ Brampton (2:00pm) 1/25 (Sat) @ Wheeling (7:05pm)

11/6 (Wed) FORT WAYNE 1/29 (Wed) ORLANDO

11/8 (Fri) BRAMPTON 1/31 (Fri) INDY

11/9 (Sat) @ Indy (6:05pm) 2/1 (Sat) KALAMAZOO

11/10 (Sun) @ Kalamazoo (3:00pm) 2/4 (Tue) @ Indy (7:05pm)

11/12 (Tue) ALLEN (10:30am) 2/7 (Fri) TOLEDO

11/14 (Thur) ALLEN 2/8 (Sat) @ Toledo (7:15pm)

11/16 (Sat) FORT WAYNE 2/9 (Sun) @ Toledo (5:15pm)

11/19 (Tue) @ Wheeling (10:45am) 2/14 (Fri) WHEELING

11/20 (Wed) @ Kalamazoo (7:00pm) 2/15 (Sat) INDY

11/22 (Fri) KALAMAZOO 2/16 (Sun) INDY (3:05pm)

11/23 (Sat) INDY 2/20 (Thur) TOLEDO

11/27 (Wed) KALAMAZOO 2/21 (Fri) WHEELING

11/30 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne (7:35pm) 2/22 (Sat) TOLEDO

12/3 (Tue) @ Indy (7:05pm) 2/28 (Fri) GREENVILLE

12/5 (Thur) @ Indy (7:05pm) 2/29 (Sat) @ Wheeling (7:05pm)

12/7 (Sat) @ Toledo (7:15pm) 3/4 (Wed) KALAMAZOO

12/11 (Wed) KALAMAZOO 3/6 (Fri) FORT WAYNE

12/13 (Fri) KALAMAZOO 3/7 (Sat) TOLEDO

12/14 (Sat) TOLEDO 3/11 (Wed) @ Toledo (7:15pm)

12/15 (Sun) @ Kalamazoo (3:00pm) 3/13 (Fri) @ Wheeling (7:05pm)

12/20 (Fri) @ Kalamazoo (7:00pm) 3/14 (Sat) @ Kalamazoo (7:00pm)

12/21 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne (7:35pm) 3/20 (Fri) @ Greenville (7:05pm)

12/27 (Fri) KANSAS CITY 3/21 (Sat) @ South Carolina (6:05pm)

12/29 (Sun) @ Toledo (5:15pm) 3/24 (Tue) @ South Carolina (7:05pm)

12/31 (Tue) GREENVILLE (6:05pm) 3/27 (Fri) @ Jacksonville (7:00pm)

1/2 (Thur) @ Indy (7:05pm) 3/28 (Sat) @ Jacksonville (7:00pm)

1/3 (Fri) WHEELING 4/3 (Fri) KALAMAZOO

1/4 (Sat) WHEELING 4/4 (Sat) KALAMAZOO

1/8 (Wed) @ Rapid City (8:05pm) 4/5 (Sun) @ Fort Wayne (5:05pm)

2019-20 Schedule Notes:

- Total Games: 72

- Home Games: 36

- Road Games: 36

- Schedule By Month: Oct. (5), Nov. (15), Dec. (12), Jan (13), Feb. (13), Mar. (11), April (3)

- Season and Home Opener: 10/12 vs. Wheeling Nailers

- First Road Game: 10/19 @ Kalamazoo Wings

- Longest Home Stand: Seven games (2/14-2/28)

- Longest Road Stretch: Eight games (3/11-3/28)

- Games Against Central Division: 52

- First Time Opponents (All-Time): 1 (Jacksonville IceMen)

- First-Time Home Opponents: 1 (Allen Americans)

- First-Time Road Opponents: 2 (Jacksonville IceMen, Rapid City Rush)

- Opponents not on 2018-19 Schedule: 4 (Florida Everblades, Jacksonville IceMen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays)

- Most-Frequent Opponent: Kalamazoo Wings (14 Times)

- Most-Frequent Home Opponent: Kalamazoo Wings (Eight Times)

- Most-Frequent Road Opponent: Indy Fuel (Seven Times)

- Three Games in Three Days: 8

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the 2019 Brabham Cup champion Cincinnati Cyclones want to thank you for coming along for the ride with us! Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website.

