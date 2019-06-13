Steelheads Acquire Forward Marc-Olivier Roy from Fort Wayne

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have acquired the ECHL rights to forward Marc-Olivier "Marco" Roy from the Fort Wayne Komets to complete the future considerations portion of the trade in October that brought Jeff King to Idaho for the rights to Justin Kea, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Thursday.

Roy, 24, played 29 games with the Komets in 2018-19, tallying 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points with two power play goals while also earning points in 20 of those 29 games. The Boisbriand, Que. native also appeared in 22 games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL) with two points, and he has made AHL stints in all four professional years of his career. In 89 career ECHL games between Fort Wayne, Alaska and Norfolk, he owns 31 goals and 50 assists for 81 points with eight power play goals since making his ECHL debut on Oct. 16, 2015.

"We are extremely excited to announce the acquisition of Marco Roy," said Graham. "He has all the attributes we look for in our players. He will add speed, skill and leadership to our team and expect him to be a big part of our offense."

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot, 183-pound forward played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), totaling 86 goals and 106 assists for 192 points through 229 games between Quebec, Blainville-Boisbriand and Montreal. Roy was selected 56th overall (2nd Round) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 17 for the 2019-20 home opener against the Wichita Thunder.

