Solar Bears Announce 2019-20 Schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the preliminary draft of their schedule for the 2019-20 season, presented by XYMOPrint, which will open against the South Carolina Stingrays at home at Amway Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. Additionally, the team has announced the dates of several promotional nights.

ALL GAME DATES, TIMES AND PROMOTIONS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

October

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Opening Night

Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Florida at 7 p.m.

November

Friday, Nov. 1 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 vs. Jacksonville at 10:30 a.m. - School Day Game

Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10 vs. Jacksonville at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Idaho at 9:10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 at Utah at 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 at Utah at 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Kids Weekend, presented by First Watch, featuring Marvel Superhero Night & Star Wars Night

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Kids Weekend, presented by First Watch, featuring Marvel Superhero Night & Star Wars Night

December

Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. Kansas City at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at Atlanta at 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

January

Friday, Jan. 3 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Brampton at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5 vs. Brampton at 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 at Norfolk at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at Norfolk at 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Atlanta at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 at South Carolina 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision

Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 at Wheeling at 7:05 p.m.

February

Saturday, Feb. 1 at Wheeling at 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Norfolk at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb 21 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Norfolk at 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Newfoundland at 7 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint

March

Thursday, March 5 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.

Friday, March 13 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - First Responders Appreciation Night / Guns N' Hoses Charity Game

Wednesday, March 18 at Norfolk at 7:35 p.m.

Friday, March 20 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at Jacksonville at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 27 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.

April

Friday, April 3 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at Florida at 7 p.m.

All Monday through Saturday games will be played at 7 p.m., unless noted otherwise. Sunday games will now start at 3 p.m.

The Solar Bears' 2019-20 regular season schedule features 13 opponents on the calendar.

The Solar Bears will host a total of nine different teams at home over the course of the season, including non-division opponents Brampton, Kansas City and Newfoundland.

Orlando is also slated to travel to the Mountain Time Zone for the first time since the 2016-17 season, as the Solar Bears will visit the Utah Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads for the first time in franchise history.

The Solar Bears will continue the 2019-20 season as members of the South Division, which also includes the Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Norfolk Admirals and South Carolina Stingrays.

Orlando is expected to announce revisions to its schedule later this summer following the release of the NBA/Orlando Magic schedule.

Tickets for the team's Opening Night game vs. South Carolina on Oct. 12 are now on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office. Information regarding the on-sale date for the remainder of Orlando's 2019-20 home schedule will be announced later this summer.

