Worcester Railers HC Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today their 2019-20 regular season schedule.

The Railers will begin their third ECHL season on Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder at 7:05pm at the DCU Center. Worcester is slated to play 36 regular season home games at the DCU Center.

Click HERE for a printable 2019-20 Worcester Railers HC schedule.

In conjunction with the schedule release, Railers HC 12 Flex Packs are on sale now! Tickets in any combination to any game(s) with your choice of a FREE hat or beanie with each purchase. 12 Flex Packs tickets start as low as $195. Click HERE for more information.

31 of the 36 Railers home games will be played on the weekends with 22 of the 31 occurring on either Saturday or Sunday. The Railers will welcome 11 different opponents to the DCU Center during the seven-month regular season, which runs October 12 through April 5.

"Our schedule is extremely family friendly with 86% of our home schedule falling on prime weekend dates," said Worcester Railers HC president Mike Myers. "We cannot wait until we drop the puck for our third season and look forward to another sell out on opening night."

Worcester will host three season long four game homestands: (Dec 13-18, Jan 5-12, and Feb 28-Mar 7), and will embark on two season long five game road trips: (Jan 14-24 and Feb 16-23). The Railers will host the annual School Day Game on November 13 at 10:05am and a College Night on November 14. Worcester's 72 game regular season schedule comes to an end with a 3:05pm start on April 5 vs. Maine at the DCU Center.

The 2019-20 Worcester Railers HC promotional schedule will be released later this summer. New opponents visiting the DCU Center this season include Allen, Atlanta and Indy. Full breakdown of opponents this season;

18X - Maine Mariners (9 home, 9 away)

14X - Adirondack Thunder (7 home, 7 away)

13X - Reading Royals (7 home, 6 away)

9X - Newfoundland Growlers (5 home, 4 away)

8X - Brampton Beast (2 home, 6 away)

2X - Greenville Swamp Rabbits (0 home, 2 away)

2X - South Carolina Stingrays (1 home, 1 away)

2X - Jacksonville Icemen (1 home, 1 away)

1X - Allen Americans (1 home, 0 away)

1X - Indy Fuel (1 home, 0 away)

1X - Norfolk Admirals (1 home, 0 away)

1X - Atlanta Gladiators (1 home, 0 away)

Season ticket memberships start as low as $11.38 per ticket and are available now by contacting the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750.

Fans can catch all the action and listen to all Worcester Railers HC games live on 98.9 NASH ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships for the 2019-20 season, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

OCTOBER:

SAT 12 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m.

FRI 18 MAINE 7:05 p.m.

Sat 19 @ Adirondack 7:00 p.m.

Fri 25 @ Adirondack 7:00 p.m.

Sat 26 @ Brampton 7:15 p.m.

Sun 27 @ Brampton 2:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

FRI 1 NEWFOUNDLAND 7:05 p.m.

SAT 2 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m.

Fri 8 @ Adirondack 7:00 p.m.

Sun 10 @ Adirondack 3:00 p.m.

WED 13 READING 10:05 a.m.

THU 14 BRAMPTON 7:05 p.m.

Sun 17 @ Brampton 2:00 p.m.

SUN 24 ADIRONDACK 3:05 p.m.

Tue 26 @ Maine 7:00 p.m.

WED 27 NEWFOUNDLAND 7:05 p.m.

FRI 29 NEWFOUNDLAND 7:05 p.m.

SAT 30 INDY 7:05 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Wed 4 @ Brampton 11:00 a.m.

Fri 6 @ Newfoundland 5:30 p.m.

Sat 7 @ Newfoundland 5:30 p.m.

FRI 13 MAINE 7:05 p.m.

SAT 14 MAINE 7:05 p.m.

SUN 15 READING 3:05 p.m.

WED 18 ALLEN 7:05 p.m.

Fri 20 @ Brampton 7:15 p.m.

Sat 21 @ Brampton 4:00 p.m.

Fri 27 @ Adirondack 7:00 p.m.

SAT 28 MAINE 7:05 p.m.

Mon 30 @ Newfoundland 5:30 p.m.

Tue 31 @ Newfoundland 2:30 p.m.

JANUARY:

Fri 3 @ Reading 7:00 p.m.

Sat 4 @ Reading 7:00 p.m.

SUN 5 JACKSONVILLE 3:05 p.m.

FRI 10 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m.

SAT 11 NEWFOUNDLAND 7:05 p.m.

SUN 12 READING 3:05 p.m.

Tue 14 @ Maine 7:00 p.m.

Sat 18 @ Adirondack 7:00 p.m.

Sun 19 @ Reading 5:00 p.m.

Mon 20 @ Reading 3:00 p.m.

Fri 24 @ Maine 7:15 p.m.

SAT 25 MAINE 7:05 p.m.

SUN 26 ADIRONDACK 3:05 p.m.

FRI 31 READING 7:05 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

SAT 1 READING 7:05 p.m.

Tue 4 @ Maine 7:00 p.m.

Fri 7 @ Maine 7:15 p.m.

SAT 8 ATLANTA 7:05 p.m.

SUN 9 NEWFOUNDLAND 3:05 p.m.

Sun 16 @ Reading 3:00 p.m.

Wed 19 @ Jacksonville 7:00 p.m.

Fri 21 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m.

Sat 22 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m.

Sun 23 @ South Carolina 3:05 p.m.

FRI 28 BRAMPTON 7:05 p.m.

SAT 29 SOUTH CAROLINA 7:05 p.m.

MARCH:

SUN 1 READING 3:05 p.m.

SAT 7 READING 7:05 p.m.

Sun 8 @ Maine 3:00 p.m.

Tue 10 @ Adirondack 7:00 p.m.

FRI 13 MAINE 7:05 p.m.

Sat 14 @ Maine 7:00 p.m.

SUN 15 NORFOLK 3:05 p.m.

WED 18 MAINE 7:05 p.m.

SAT 21 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m.

Wed 25 @ Reading 7:00 p.m.

Fri 27 @ Maine 7:15 p.m.

Sun 29 @ Maine 3:00 p.m.

APRIL:

FRI 3 MAINE 7:05 p.m.

SAT 4 ADIRONDACK 7:05 p.m.

SUN 5 MAINE 3:05 p.m.

