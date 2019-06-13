Fuel Release 2019-20 Full Schedule

June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





Indianapolis, IN - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday their full game schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL season. The Fuel kick off their 6th season on the road October 11 vs the Whicita Thunder and October 12 vs the Kansas City Mavricks. The Fuel return to Indianapolis to open up their season at home with a pair of games vs the Cincinnati Cyclones on October 25 and 26 at 7:35 p.m. and 6:05 respectively.

The Fuel return with a 72-game schedule spanning through October to April. The club will play a total of 36 games home in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and visit opponents in 14 cities over the course of 36 road games.

Indy will spend majority of their time traveling during their first half of the season with 16 of their first 28 outings being on the road. The longest stretch will be between November 15-20 where the Fuel will play four games in four different cities in six days.

After the New Year Indy shifts to a more home heavy schedule as the Fuel play 23 of 39 games at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy's longest home stand is through Jan. 16 to Feb. 7, when the Fuel plays six straight games in their own building. During the 2018-19 season the Fuel saw their highest average attendance during this same time last year, increasing by more than 1,000 fans per game after the holidays.

The Fuel will face the majority of their games against familiar Central Division rivals. Indy will play 53 of 72 games within the Central, which makes up 74% of their schedule. The Fuel will meet the Cincinnati Cyclones (7 home, 4 away) 11 times, the Fort Wayne Komets (5 home, 5 away) ten times, the Kalamazoo Wings (4 home, 5 away) and Wheeling Nailers (5 home, 4 away) nine times each, while meeting the defending division champion and Kelly Cup Runner Up Toledo Walleye (6 home, 7 away) 13 times.

In addition to the Central schedule the Fuel will match up against teams from the remaining three divisions. Indy will take on the eight games against opponents from the ECHL's Mountain Division, including the Kansas City Mavericks (2 home, 2 away), the Wichita Thunder (1 home, 1 away), the Tulsa Oilers (1 home, 0 away), and the Rapid City Rush (1 home, 0 away). The Fuel will welcome Rapid City for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Indy will take on eight games against the ECHL's Southern Division, including the South Carolina Stingrays (0 home, 1 away), the Jacksonville Icemen (0 home, 1 away), the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2 home, 1 away), the Atlanta Gladiators (1 home, 1 away), and the Florida Everblades (1 home, 0 away) The Fuel will welcome Atlanta at home for the first time since the 2016-2017 season, while the Greenville Swamp Rabbits make their first appearance at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Florida Everblades also make their first appearance since the 2014-15 inaugural season.

The Fuel will be traveling to three games against the ECHL's Northern Division this season. The Fuel will visit the Adirondack Thunder (0 home, 1 away), the Maine Mariners (0 home, 1 away), and the Worcester Railers (0 home, 1 away) durning Nov. 27-30.

The Fuel will be the busiest on the weekends, with 56 of the 72 games falling on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, while there are 15 games falling on the weekdays. The Fuel will be faced with playing three games in three nights on ten occasions. Two straight home stands, three away, and five combination home and away.

A key change will be the start time to the Saturday night games, which will now begin at 6:05 p.m. ET at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. All games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are slated for a 7:05 p.m. ET puck drop, while Friday games begin at 7:35 p.m. ET, and Sunday games will start at 3:05 ET.

Season ticket, half season and 12-game flex pack plans are now on sale for the Fuel's 6th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum!

