Steelheads Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have announced the schedule for the entire 2019-20 season. The Steelheads open their 23rd season in the Treasure Valley on the road against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 11 and begin the home schedule on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder.

The Steelheads open the season on the road against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12, continuing one of the biggest rivalries in the ECHL and kicking off a 16-game head-to-head schedule before opening the home portion of the schedule against the Wichita Thunder on October 18 and 19. The Steelheads play 13 of their first 16 games on the road, meeting with all but one Mountain Division opponent through November 17, including the first of eight games against the reigning Mountain Division Champions, the Tulsa Oilers, on November 16.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena to begin a season-long 12-game homestand from November 20 through December 14, starting with the first home meeting against the Orlando Solar Bears and including both the first meeting of the season with the Kansas City Mavericks as well as the first franchise meeting against the Fort Wayne Komets to close the home stretch. The Steelheads head into the holiday break with a return to Virginia for the first time since 2016-17 to play the Norfolk Admirals then end the calendar year with three-straight meetings with the Allen Americans, which includes two games at home coming out of the break.

To open 2019, the Steelheads will head back to BOK Center in Tulsa as well as Fort Wayne, Ind. for the first time before going back and forth between home and road games throughout January. The Steelheads begin a stretch with 13 of their next 15 games at CenturyLink Arena beginning on January 31, seeing the Rapid City Rush four times, the Grizzlies five times, making a two-game road trip to play the reigning Western Conference Champions, the Toledo Walleye, on February 15 and 16, and hosting the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time since 2003-04 to close the stretch.

The Steelheads close the regular season with eight of their final 11 games on the road, which encompasses the final three games of the season against the Utah Grizzlies and closing the 2019-20 regular season at CenturyLink Arena on Saturday, Apr. 4.

The Steelheads will play 58 of their 72 games against Mountain Division opponents with seven games against both the Central Division and South Division across five different teams. The Utah Grizzlies (16 games) share the most head-to-head meetings with the Steelheads followed by the Rapid City Rush (13 games) and Allen Americans (11 games).

The promotions schedule will be revealed at a future date.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 for the 2019-20 Home Opener against the Wichita Thunder. Season tickets and flex plans for the 2019-20 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the summer on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

# DATE TIME OPPONENT ARENA CITY

1 Friday, October 11 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies Maverik Center West Valley City, UT

2 Saturday, October 12 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies Maverik Center West Valley City, UT

3 Friday, October 18 7:10 p.m. Wichita Thunder CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

4 Saturday, October 19 7:10 p.m. Wichita Thunder CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

5 Friday, October 25 6:05 p.m. Wichita Thunder Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS

6 Saturday, October 26 6:05 p.m. Allen Americans Allen Event Center Allen, TX

7 Sunday, October 27 3:05 p.m. Allen Americans Allen Event Center Allen, TX

8 Friday, November 1 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

9 Saturday, November 2 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies Maverik Center West Valley City, UT

10 Sunday, November 3 1:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies Maverik Center West Valley City, UT

11 Wednesday, November 6 7:05 p.m. Rapid City Rush Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rapid City, SD

12 Friday, November 8 7:05 p.m. Rapid City Rush Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rapid City, SD

13 Saturday, November 9 7:05 p.m. Rapid City Rush Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rapid City, SD

14 Friday, November 15 6:05 p.m. Wichita Thunder Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS

15 Saturday, November 16 6:05 p.m. Tulsa Oilers BOK Center Tulsa, OK

16 Sunday, November 17 3:05 p.m. Allen Americans Allen Event Center Allen, TX

17 Wednesday, November 20 7:10 p.m. Orlando Solar Bears CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

18 Friday, November 22 7:10 p.m. Kansas City Mavericks CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

19 Saturday, November 23 7:10 p.m. Kansas City Mavericks CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

20 Wednesday, November 27 7:10 p.m. Rapid City Rush CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

21 Friday, November 29 7:10 p.m. Rapid City Rush CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

22 Saturday, November 30 7:10 p.m. Rapid City Rush CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

23 Wednesday, December 4 7:10 p.m. Allen Americans CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

24 Friday, December 6 7:10 p.m. Allen Americans CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

25 Saturday, December 7 7:10 p.m. Allen Americans CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

26 Wednesday, December 11 7:10 p.m. Fort Wayne Komets CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

27 Friday, December 13 7:10 p.m. Fort Wayne Komets CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

28 Saturday, December 14 7:10 p.m. Fort Wayne Komets CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

29 Wednesday, December 18 5:30 p.m. Norfolk Admirals Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA

30 Friday, December 20 5:30 p.m. Norfolk Admirals Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA

31 Saturday, December 21 5:30 p.m. Norfolk Admirals Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA

32 Friday, December 27 7:10 p.m. Allen Americans CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

33 Saturday, December 28 7:10 p.m. Allen Americans CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

34 Tuesday, December 31 6:05 p.m. Allen Americans Allen Event Center Allen, TX

35 Friday, January 3 6:05 p.m. Tulsa Oilers BOK Center Tulsa, OK

36 Saturday, January 4 6:05 p.m. Tulsa Oilers BOK Center Tulsa, OK

37 Sunday, January 5 3:05 p.m. Tulsa Oilers BOK Center Tulsa, OK

38 Friday, January 10 6:05 p.m. Fort Wayne Komets Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN

39 Sunday, January 12 3:00 p.m. Fort Wayne Komets Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN

40 Wednesday, January 15 7:10 p.m. Tulsa Oilers CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

41 Friday, January 17 7:10 p.m. Tulsa Oilers CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

42 Saturday, January 18 7:10 p.m. Tulsa Oilers CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

43 Monday, January 20 1:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies Maverik Center West Valley City, UT

44 Friday, January 24 6:05 p.m. Kansas City Mavericks Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Independence, MO

45 Saturday, January 25 6:05 p.m. Kansas City Mavericks Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Independence, MO

46 Sunday, January 26 3:05 p.m. Tulsa Oilers BOK Center Tulsa, OK

47 Friday, January 31 7:10 p.m. Rapid City Rush CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

48 Saturday, February 1 7:10 p.m. Rapid City Rush CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

49 Friday, February 7 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

50 Saturday, February 8 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

51 Saturday, February 15 5:15 p.m. Toledo Walleye Huntington Center Toledo, OH

52 Sunday, February 16 3:15 p.m. Toledo Walleye Huntington Center Toledo, OH

53 Wednesday, February 19 7:10 p.m. Kansas City Mavericks CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

54 Friday, February 21 7:10 p.m. Rapid City Rush CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

55 Saturday, February 22 7:10 p.m. Rapid City Rush CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

56 Wednesday, February 26 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

57 Friday, February 28 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

58 Saturday, February 29 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

59 Wednesday, March 4 7:10 p.m. South Carolina Stingrays CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

60 Friday, March 6 7:10 p.m. South Carolina Stingrays CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

61 Saturday, March 7 7:10 p.m. South Carolina Stingrays CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

62 Friday, March 13 7:05 p.m. Rapid City Rush Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rapid City, SD

63 Saturday, March 14 7:05 p.m. Rapid City Rush Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rapid City, SD

64 Sunday, March 15 4:05 p.m. Rapid City Rush Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rapid City, SD

65 Friday, March 20 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

66 Saturday, March 21 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

67 Thursday, March 26 6:05 p.m. Allen Americans Allen Event Center Allen, TX

68 Friday, March 27 6:05 p.m. Allen Americans Allen Event Center Allen, TX

69 Sunday, March 29 3:05 p.m. Wichita Thunder Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS

70 Wednesday, April 1 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies Maverik Center West Valley City, UT

71 Friday, April 3 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies Maverik Center West Valley City, UT

72 Saturday, April 4 7:10 p.m. Utah Grizzlies CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID

Dates and times subject to change ... All games listed in Mountain Time*

