Swamp Rabbits Release 2019-2020 Schedule

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will embark on the journey for the Kelly Cup and play in 72 regular season games. 36 of them will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and will be highlighted in bold. The 10th Anniversary Season kicks off with a road game in Jacksonville on Saturday, October 12, and with Opening Night against the Icemen on Friday, October 18.

The schedule as posted here is as it stands on Thursday, June 13. All dates on the schedule are subject to change. A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date as well.

October 10/11 vs. Atlanta Gladiators (TO BE RESCHEDULED) 10/12 at Jacksonville Icemen 10/18 vs. Jacksonville Icemen 10/19 at Atlanta Gladiators 10/25 vs. Atlanta Gladiators 10/26 vs. Atlanta Gladiators 10/29 at Tulsa Oilers 10/30 at Tulsa Oilers

November 11/2 vs. Jacksonville Icemen 11/3 at Atlanta Gladiators 11/8 vs. South Carolina Stingrays 11/9 vs. South Carolina Stingrays 11/13 at Norfolk Admirals 11/15 at Norfolk Admirals 11/16 vs. Indy Fuel 11/19 at South Carolina Stingrays 11/21 vs. Jacksonville Icemen 11/22 vs. Atlanta Gladiators 11/24 vs. Atlanta Gladiators 11/27 at Jacksonville Icemen 11/29 at Atlanta Gladiators

December 12/6 at Norfolk Admirals 12/7 at Norfolk Admirals 12/12 vs. Orlando Solar Bears 12/13 vs. Orlando Solar Bears 12/14 at South Carolina Stingrays 12/20 at Florida Everblades 12/21 at Florida Everblades 12/27 vs. Norfolk Admirals 12/28 vs. Norfolk Admirals 12/29 at Atlanta Gladiators 12/31 at Cincinnati Cyclones

January 1/2 vs. Norfolk Admirals 1/3 vs. Norfolk Admirals 1/5 vs. Florida Everblades 1/9 at Atlanta Gladiators 1/10 vs. Florida Everblades 1/12 vs. South Carolina Stingrays 1/15 at Norfolk Admirals 1/17 vs. Norfolk Admirals 1/18 vs. Norfolk Admirals 1/20 at Atlanta Gladiators 1/24 at Florida Everblades 1/25 at Orlando Solar Bears 1/31 vs. Florida Everblades

February 2/1 vs. Utah Grizzlies 2/5 at Florida Everlbades 2/6 at Orlando Solar Bears 2/8 at Florida Everblades 2/14 at Jacksonville Icemen 2/15 at South Carolina Stingrays 2/18 at South Carolina Stingrays 2/21 vs. Worcester Railers 2/22 vs. Worcester Railers 2/23 at Atlanta Gladiators 2/28 at Cincinnati Cyclones 2/29 at Indy Fuel

March 3/1 at Indy Fuel 3/5 at Orlando Solar Bears 3/7 at Florida Everblades 3/8 at Jacksonville Icemen 3/10 vs. Florida Everblades 3/12 vs. Florida Everblades 3/13 vs. Atlanta Gladiators 3/14 vs. Atlanta Gladiators 3/19 vs. Atlanta Gladiators 3/20 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones 3/24 vs. Orlando Solar Bears 3/28 at Orlando Solar Bears

April 4/1 vs. South Carolina Stingrays 4/2 vs. Atlanta Gladiators 4/4 vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Individual tickets for all games will go on sale at a later date, but Full and Half Season Ticket plans are on sale now! Find more information at SwampRabbits.com.

