ECHL Unveils Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL officially announced the league's composite schedule for the 2019-20 regular season Thursday afternoon. The 27th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins on the road in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12.

The announcement also includes several opponent changes to the Stingrays' home schedule which was previously unveiled by the team last month. The Solar Bears will now also be the Rays' home-opening opponent on Saturday, October 19.

In addition, SC will now play the Atlanta Gladiators on Jan. 7, the Brampton Beast on Jan. 10, the Jacksonville Icemen Feb. 9 and Mar. 15, the Cincinnati Cyclones on Mar. 24 and the Norfolk Admirals on Mar. 27. All dates, times and opponents on the 2019-20 schedule are subject to change.

South Carolina has also announced that all of the team's Saturday night home games will now take place at 6:05 p.m. Games played on weekdays will still have a start time of 7:05, and Sunday contests will continue to be played at 3:05.

The Stingrays play a total of 13 different ECHL clubs during the course of their 72-game slate in 2019-20. South Carolina will make a trip to Idaho for a series against the Steelheads for the first time since March of 2004 when the two teams face-off in a three-game set Mar. 4, 6 and 7. It is just the second time in team history that the Rays have a game in Boise on the schedule. The week prior, SC will be in New England to face the Worcester Railers and Maine Mariners on consecutive days (Feb. 29-Mar. 1). It will be the third consecutive season that the team has a contest inside the DCU Center and second straight campaign with a game in Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena.

South Carolina's promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season is currently in the works and will be announced later in the summer. An extended breakdown of the regular season slate is below.

