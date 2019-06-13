Oilers Complete Two Future Considerations Trades

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced the completion of two future considerations trades ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Tulsa acquired defenseman Cam Knight from Fort Wayne to complete the trade that sent forward Garrett Ladd to the Komets last August.

Knight, 24, notched three assists in four regular season games, and appeared in three playoff games for the Komets in 2018-19 after finishing his senior season at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. The Reading, Mass. native completed his four-year college career with 45 points (6g, 39a) in 131 games at UAH, where he was a teammate of Oilers defenseman John Teets.

The Oilers also traded forward Roman Ammirato to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to complete the trade that brought forward Alex Globke to Tulsa in December.

Ammirato, 26, totaled 32 points (14g, 18a) in 54 games for the Oilers in his first full season, after registering 11 points (5g, 6a) in 12 games at the end of the 2017-18 campaign. The Williamstown, N.J. native added three points (1g, 2a) in ten playoff games.

The Oilers will reveal the full 2019-20 regular season schedule later today.

