Royals' 2019-20 Schedule Announced
June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday the team's 2019-20 regular season schedule, which starts at Newfoundland Oct. 11 and opens at Santander Arena with back-to-back games vs. Maine on Sat., Oct. 19 and Sun., Oct. 20. Reading plays 36 games at Santander Arena and season ticket memberships and mini-plans are available by calling 610-898-7825.
Quick Facts
Opening Weekend: The home festivities begin with a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine. Reading won its final four home games in 2018-19.
Weekend, see you then: Twelve of the Royals' home games are on a Saturday and ten will be played on a Friday. Thirty of the team's 36 home games are on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
MLK Day returns: The Royals will play their traditional Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game against the Worcester Railers on Mon., Jan. 20 at 1:00 p.m. Reading last hosted a game on MLK Day in 2016-17.
Education Day: Reading announced its first-ever Education Day Game will be played vs. Maine on Tues., Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. The day will feature an educational component and discounted tickets for K-12 Students.
Kids Club: Gear up for the 2019-20 Royals season by registering your kid for the Royals Kids Club! For only $20, this annual membership features 1 kids ticket to five Royals games (Oct. 20, Nov. 24, Jan. 20, Feb. 16 and Mar. 8), five kids meal vouchers to Applebee's, an exclusive kids club t-shirt, start of the season party with Slapshot and players, a monthly newsletter and more exclusive Kids Club fun. Sign up by registering at royalshockey.com/kidsclub.
Home preseason game: Reading will play a home preseason game Fri., Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack. Admission is free for fans that bring a canned food item to donate Helping Harvest (Greater Berks Food Bank). Season ticket holder doors open at 5:45 p.m. All other doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Annual Golf Tournament: The Royals will host the 14th Swing into the Season Charity Golf Tournament on Mon., Oct. 7 at 11:00 a.m. All proceeds will go to the Royals' Slapshot Charities. Learn more and register at https://royalshockey.com/en/community/golf-tournament.
Defending their title: The Royals open 2019-20 with three straight games at the defending Kelly Cup champions Newfoundland Growlers. Reading will look to spoil Newfoundland's championship ceremony Fri., Oct. 11 in the season opener.
Notables: Longest home stand: 6 games (Nov. 16- 30) | Longest road trip: 5 games (Feb. 28- Mar. 7) | Number of "3-in-3s": 6 | Number of games vs. North Division: 53 | Opponent's average points percentage (based on 2018-19 record): .507
Division Breakdown:
Newfoundland: 14 games
Worcester: 13 games
Maine: 9 games
Adirondack: 8 games
Brampton: 8 games
2019-20 Schedule (All times EST)
October: 8 games, 3 home games
Preseason: Fri., Oct. 4 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Preseason: Sat., Oct. 5 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 11 at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 12 at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 15 at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 20 vs. Maine, 4:00 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 26 at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 30 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 31 vs. Newfoundland, 7:00 p.m.
November: 13 games, 9 home games
Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 3 vs. Adirondack, 4:00 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 8 at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 9 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.
Mon., Nov. 11 at Maine, 7:00 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 13 at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.
Fri., Nov. 15 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 22 vs. Newfoundland, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Newfoundland, 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 24 vs. Newfoundland, 4:00 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Toledo, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Toledo, 7:00 p.m.
December: 11 games, 3 home games
Tues., Dec. 3 at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 4 at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 7 at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 8 at Brampton, 2:00 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 13 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 14 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 15 at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 27 at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 28 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 29 at Brampton, 2:00 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 31 vs. Maine, 4:00 p.m.
January: 11 games, 9 home games
Fri., Jan. 3 vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 4 vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 7 vs. Maine, 10:30 a.m. (Education Day Game)
Fri., Jan. 10 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 12 at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 17 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 19 vs. Worcester, 4:00 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 20 vs. Worcester, 1:00 p.m. (MLK Day Game)
Fri., Jan. 24 vs. Newfoundland, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 25 vs. Newfoundland, 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 31 at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
February: 12 games, 6 home games
Sat., Feb. 1 at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fri. Feb. 7 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 8 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 14 at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 16 vs. Worcester, 4:00 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 19 at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Newfoundland, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 23 at Adirondack, 3:00 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 26 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 28 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 29 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
March: 14 games, 6 home games
Sun., Mar. 1 at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 6 at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 7 at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 8 vs. Brampton, 4:00 p.m.
Tues., Mar. 10 at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.
Fri., Mar. 13 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 14 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.
Tues., Mar. 17 at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 18 at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 21 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 22 vs. Maine, 4:00 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 25 vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 27 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 28 at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
April: 3 games, 0 home games
Wed., Apr. 1 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Apr. 3 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Apr. 4 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and by calling 610-898-7825. For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals). Use #RestoreTheRoar to join the conversation.
