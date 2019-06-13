Oilers Reveal Full 2019-20 Schedule

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, revealed its full 2019-20 schedule Thursday ahead of the team's sixth ECHL season and 12th season at the state-of-the-art BOK Center.

The reigning Mountain Division Champions open the 2019-20 season at home Friday, October 11 against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. Tulsa continues "Opening Weekend" Saturday, October 12 at 7:05pm at the BOK Center against the Allen Americans, before welcoming the Rapid City Rush Sunday, October 13 at 4:05pm.

As in past years, all Oilers home games Monday-Saturday will start at 7:05pm, with Sunday games starting at 4:05pm. Every Sunday home game will feature a postgame skate with the players.

28 of Tulsa's 36 home games will be on weekends from October through April, including eight Fridays, ten Saturdays and ten Sundays. Tulsa will welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to the BOK Center for the first time October 29-30. The Oilers start the regular season with six out of their first seven game on home ice. Eight of Tulsa's first 11 games are at the BOK Center.

The Oilers will travel to Wheeling, W.V. for the first time October 25 for a single game against the Nailers at WesBanco Arena.

Oilers' Complete 2019-20 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 11 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Saturday, Oct. 12 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Sunday, Oct. 13 - Rapid City Rush, 4:05pm

Friday, Oct. 18 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Saturday, Oct. 19 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Rapid City Rush, 4:05pm

Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Friday, Oct. 25 - at Wheeling Nailers, 7:05pm EST

Saturday, Oct. 26 - at Kalamazoo Wings, 7:00pm EST

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05pm

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05pm

Sunday, Nov. 3 - Rapid City Rush, 4:05pm

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Friday, Nov. 8 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Friday, Nov. 15 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05pm

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST

Friday, Nov. 22 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST

Saturday, Nov. 23 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Sunday, Dec. 1 - Allen Americans, 4:05pm

Friday, Dec. 6 - Fort Wayne Komets, 7:05pm

Saturday, Dec. 7 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Friday, Dec. 13 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Saturday, Dec. 14 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Sunday, Dec. 15 - Wichita Thunder, 4:05pm

Thursday, Dec. 19 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm

Friday, Dec. 20 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Saturday, Dec. 21 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Friday, Dec. 27 - at Utah Grizzlies, 7:10pm MST

Saturday, Dec. 28 - at Utah Grizzlies, 7:10pm MST

Monday, Dec. 30 - at Utah Grizzlies, 7:10pm MST

Friday, Jan. 3 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05pm

Saturday, Jan. 4 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05pm

Sunday, Jan. 5 - Idaho Steelheads, 4:05pm

Friday, Jan. 10 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Saturday, Jan. 11 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm

Sunday, Jan. 12 - Wichita Thunder, 4:05pm

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST

Friday, Jan. 17 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST

Saturday, Jan. 18 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST

Friday, Jan. 24 - Kalamazoo Wings, 7:05pm

Saturday, Jan. 25 - Kalamazoo Wings, 7:05pm

Sunday, Jan. 26 - Idaho Steelheads, 4:05pm

Thursday, Jan. 30 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Friday, Jan. 31 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Saturday, Feb. 1 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Friday, Feb. 7 - at Indy Fuel, 7:35pm EST

Saturday, Feb. 8 - at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:35pm EST

Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm

Friday, Feb. 14 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Saturday, Feb. 15 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Sunday, Feb. 16 - Kansas City Mavericks, 4:05pm

Tuesday, Feb. 18 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Friday, Feb. 21 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Sunday, Feb. 23 - Allen Americans, 4:05pm

Friday, Feb. 28 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST

Saturday, Feb. 29 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST

Sunday, Mar. 1 - at Rapid City Rush, 4:05pm MST

Tuesday, Mar. 3 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Saturday, Mar. 7 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Friday, Mar. 13 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Saturday, Mar. 14 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm

Sunday, Mar. 15 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 4:05pm

Friday, Mar. 20 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm

Tuesday, Mar. 24 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Saturday, Mar. 28 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Wednesday, Apr. 1 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Friday, Apr. 3 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm

Saturday, Apr. 4 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm

Sunday, Apr. 5 - at Allen Americans, 4:05pm

Be a part of the 68th season of Tulsa Oilers hockey by purchasing season tickets, starting as low as $17 per month. Call 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Discounted group tickets and luxury hospitality areas are a great way to take in the action with your friends, family members, coworkers or clients. For a limited time only, book your group for game and get a second group night free. Sign up now for first priority to choose which games work best for your group.

