Oilers Reveal Full 2019-20 Schedule
June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, revealed its full 2019-20 schedule Thursday ahead of the team's sixth ECHL season and 12th season at the state-of-the-art BOK Center.
The reigning Mountain Division Champions open the 2019-20 season at home Friday, October 11 against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. Tulsa continues "Opening Weekend" Saturday, October 12 at 7:05pm at the BOK Center against the Allen Americans, before welcoming the Rapid City Rush Sunday, October 13 at 4:05pm.
As in past years, all Oilers home games Monday-Saturday will start at 7:05pm, with Sunday games starting at 4:05pm. Every Sunday home game will feature a postgame skate with the players.
28 of Tulsa's 36 home games will be on weekends from October through April, including eight Fridays, ten Saturdays and ten Sundays. Tulsa will welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to the BOK Center for the first time October 29-30. The Oilers start the regular season with six out of their first seven game on home ice. Eight of Tulsa's first 11 games are at the BOK Center.
The Oilers will travel to Wheeling, W.V. for the first time October 25 for a single game against the Nailers at WesBanco Arena.
Oilers' Complete 2019-20 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 11 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Saturday, Oct. 12 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Sunday, Oct. 13 - Rapid City Rush, 4:05pm
Friday, Oct. 18 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Saturday, Oct. 19 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm
Sunday, Oct. 20 - Rapid City Rush, 4:05pm
Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Friday, Oct. 25 - at Wheeling Nailers, 7:05pm EST
Saturday, Oct. 26 - at Kalamazoo Wings, 7:00pm EST
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05pm
Wednesday, Oct. 30 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05pm
Sunday, Nov. 3 - Rapid City Rush, 4:05pm
Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Friday, Nov. 8 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Friday, Nov. 15 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm
Saturday, Nov. 16 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05pm
Wednesday, Nov. 20 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST
Friday, Nov. 22 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST
Saturday, Nov. 23 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST
Wednesday, Nov. 27 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Saturday, Nov. 30 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Sunday, Dec. 1 - Allen Americans, 4:05pm
Friday, Dec. 6 - Fort Wayne Komets, 7:05pm
Saturday, Dec. 7 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Friday, Dec. 13 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Saturday, Dec. 14 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Sunday, Dec. 15 - Wichita Thunder, 4:05pm
Thursday, Dec. 19 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm
Friday, Dec. 20 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Saturday, Dec. 21 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Friday, Dec. 27 - at Utah Grizzlies, 7:10pm MST
Saturday, Dec. 28 - at Utah Grizzlies, 7:10pm MST
Monday, Dec. 30 - at Utah Grizzlies, 7:10pm MST
Friday, Jan. 3 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05pm
Saturday, Jan. 4 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05pm
Sunday, Jan. 5 - Idaho Steelheads, 4:05pm
Friday, Jan. 10 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Saturday, Jan. 11 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm
Sunday, Jan. 12 - Wichita Thunder, 4:05pm
Wednesday, Jan. 15 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST
Friday, Jan. 17 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST
Saturday, Jan. 18 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST
Friday, Jan. 24 - Kalamazoo Wings, 7:05pm
Saturday, Jan. 25 - Kalamazoo Wings, 7:05pm
Sunday, Jan. 26 - Idaho Steelheads, 4:05pm
Thursday, Jan. 30 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Friday, Jan. 31 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Saturday, Feb. 1 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Friday, Feb. 7 - at Indy Fuel, 7:35pm EST
Saturday, Feb. 8 - at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:35pm EST
Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm
Friday, Feb. 14 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Saturday, Feb. 15 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Sunday, Feb. 16 - Kansas City Mavericks, 4:05pm
Tuesday, Feb. 18 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Friday, Feb. 21 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Sunday, Feb. 23 - Allen Americans, 4:05pm
Friday, Feb. 28 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST
Saturday, Feb. 29 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST
Sunday, Mar. 1 - at Rapid City Rush, 4:05pm MST
Tuesday, Mar. 3 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Saturday, Mar. 7 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Friday, Mar. 13 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Saturday, Mar. 14 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Sunday, Mar. 15 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 4:05pm
Friday, Mar. 20 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm
Tuesday, Mar. 24 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Saturday, Mar. 28 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Wednesday, Apr. 1 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Friday, Apr. 3 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Saturday, Apr. 4 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Sunday, Apr. 5 - at Allen Americans, 4:05pm
Be a part of the 68th season of Tulsa Oilers hockey by purchasing season tickets, starting as low as $17 per month. Call 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
Discounted group tickets and luxury hospitality areas are a great way to take in the action with your friends, family members, coworkers or clients. For a limited time only, book your group for game and get a second group night free. Sign up now for first priority to choose which games work best for your group.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 13, 2019
- Solar Bears Announce 2019-20 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Announce Full 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals' 2019-20 Schedule Announced - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Release 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Release 2019-20 Full Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Americans Announce 2019-2020 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Release Full 2019-2020 Schedule - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Reveal Full 2019-20 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Announce 2019-20 Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Release Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Releases 2019-20 Schedule - ECHL
- Mariners Announce Full 2019-20 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Announce 2019-2020 Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Unveils Full Schedule for 2019-20 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Marc-Olivier Roy from Fort Wayne - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Complete Two Future Considerations Trades - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears to Host Equipment Sale on Saturday, June 15 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign John Snowden to Multi-Year Agreement - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.