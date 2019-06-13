2019-20 Regular Season Schedule Announced

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies and National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs, in conjunction with the ECHL, are proud to announce the release of the 2019-20 ECHL season.

The Growlers will begin the defense of their 2019 Kelly Cup Championship on home ice on Friday, October 11th versus the Reading Royals at Mile One Centre to kick off a season-opening five-game homestand. The Growlers will play their first road game of the season on Friday, October 25th when they visit their fellow ECHL sophomores, the Maine Mariners.

Other points of interest include:

o The ECHL schedule is comprised of 72 games with 36 to be hosted at Mile One Centre.

o Of the 36 home games, 22 will take place on weekends, including 11 on Fridays and 11 on Saturdays. Of the remaining 14 home dates, one will take place on Monday, seven will take place on Tuesdays and six on Wednesdays;

o The season will conclude on the road on Sunday, April 5th versus the Brampton Beast;

o The Growlers will host North Division foes 28 times at Mile One Centre;

o Newfoundland will host three different Western Conference foes this season, including a Kelly Cup Finals rematch against the Toledo Walleye (November 15 and 16), a two-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks (January 14 and 15) and a weekend series against the Kalamazoo Wings (March 27 and 28);

o The Growlers will travel to the Western Conference for the first time in regular season play as they visit the Utah Grizzlies (December 11, 13 and 14);

o The most common opponents for the Growlers this season will be the their North Division rivals, including the Reading Royals (14 games), Brampton Beast (12 games), Maine Mariners (11 games), Adirondack Thunder (11 games) and Worcester Railers (9 games).

o The longest homestand for Newfoundland is six games, which occurs twice, while the lengthiest stretch away from Mile One Centre is a seven-game road trip from November 20 to 30. The busiest months of the season are November and March, when the club will play 13 contests;

o St. John's will play three games in three days on seven different occasions during the 2019-20 season, with all seven taking place on the road.

Game time for all home games is 7:00 pm NST, with the exception of a special New Years Eve matinee against the Worcester Railers, which will take place at 4:00 PM NST.

NEWFOUNDLAND 2019-20 Schedule

Game # OPPONENT DAY DATE Game # OPPONENT DAY DATE

1 Reading Fri 10/11/2019 50 Maine Tue 2/18/2020

2 Reading Sat 10/12/2019 51 Maine Wed 2/19/2020

3 Reading Tue 10/15/2019 52 at Reading Fri 2/21/2020

4 Brampton Fri 10/18/2019 53 at Maine Sun 2/23/2020

5 Brampton Sat 10/19/2019 54 at Florida Fri 2/28/2020

6 At Maine Fri 10/25/2019 55 at Orlando Sat 2/29/2020

7 At Maine Sat 10/26/2019 56 at Jacksonville Sun 3/1/2020

8 at Reading Thu 10/31/2019 57 Adirondack Wed 3/4/2020

9 at Worcester Fri 11/1/2019 58 Adirondack Fri 3/6/2020

10 at Maine Sat 11/2/2019 59 Adirondack Sat 3/7/2020

11 Atlanta Fri 11/8/2019 60 at Brampton Tue 3/10/2020

12 Atlanta Sat 11/9/2019 61 at Kalamazoo Fri 3/13/2020

13 Toledo Fri 11/15/2019 62 at Brampton Sat 3/14/2020

14 Toledo Sat 11/16/2019 63 Reading Tue 3/17/2020

15 at Adirondack Wed 11/20/2019 64 Reading Wed 3/18/2020

16 at Reading Fri 11/22/2019 65 Brampton Fri 3/20/2020

17 at Reading Sat 11/23/2019 66 Brampton Sat 3/21/2020

18 at Reading Sun 11/24/2019 67 Kalamazoo Fri 3/27/2020

19 at Worcester Wed 11/27/2019 68 Kalamazoo Sat 3/28/2020

20 at Worcester Fri 11/29/2019 69 at Brampton Wed 4/1/2020

21 at Maine Sat 11/30/2019 70 at Adirondack Fri 4/3/2020

22 Reading Tue 12/3/2019 71 at Brampton Sat 4/4/2020

23 Reading Wed 12/4/2019 72 at Brampton Sun 4/5/2020

24 Worcester Fri 12/6/2019

25 Worcester Sat 12/7/2019

26 at Utah Wed 12/11/2019

27 at Utah Fri 12/13/2019

28 at Utah Sat 12/14/2019

29 Adirondack Tue 12/17/2019

30 Adirondack Wed 12/18/2019

31 Worcester Mon 12/30/2019

32 Worcester Tue 12/31/2019

33 Adirondack Fri 1/3/2020

34 Adirondack Sat 1/4/2020

35 at Maine Fri 1/10/2020

36 at Worcester Sat 1/11/2020

37 at Maine Sun 1/12/2020

38 Kansas City Tue 1/14/2020

39 Kansas City Wed 1/15/2020

40 at Reading Fri 1/24/2020

41 at Reading Sat 1/25/2020

42 at Brampton Sun 1/26/2020

43 Brampton Fri 1/31/2020

44 Brampton Sat 2/1/2020

45 at Adirondack Fri 2/7/2020

46 at Adirondack Sat 2/8/2020

47 at Worcester Sun 2/9/2020

48 Maine Fri 2/14/2020

49 Maine Sat 2/15/2020

