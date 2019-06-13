Mavericks Announce Full 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule
June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - In conjunction with the ECHL, the Kansas City Mavericks have announced their full 2019-20 ECHL Regular Season schedule. Some home dates have changed from the initial home schedule release. The Mavericks now play the Tulsa Oilers at home on Friday, October 18, 2019 and the home game against the Allen Americans originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2020 has been dropped from the schedule.
The full home schedule for the 2019-20 regular season is as follows. Dates and times are subject to change. Home dates are in bold. Faceoff for all home games will be 7:05 p.m. unless posted otherwise.
Friday, Oct. 11: at Tulsa Oilers
Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Tuesday, Oct. 22: at Tulsa Oilers
Friday, Oct. 25: vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Toledo Walleye
Friday, Nov. 1: vs. Wichita Thunder
Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Wichita Thunder
Sunday, Nov. 3: at Wichita Thunder
Friday, Nov. 8: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Monday, Nov. 11: vs. Wichita Thunder (6:05 p.m.)
Wednesday, Nov. 13: at Indy Fuel
Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Rapid City Rush
Tuesday, Nov. 19: vs. Allen Americans (10:35 a.m.)
Friday, Nov. 22: at Idaho Steelheads
Saturday, Nov. 23: at Idaho Steelheads
Friday, Nov. 29: at Wichita Thunder
Saturday, Nov. 30: at Wichita Thunder
Friday, Dec. 6: vs. Wichita Thunder
Saturday, Dec. 7: vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Dec. 8: at Wichita Thunder
Tuesday, Dec. 10: vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Dec. 13: at Florida Everblades
Saturday, Dec. 14: at Florida Everblades
Tuesday, Dec. 17: at Orlando Solar Bears
Friday, Dec. 20: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Dec. 21: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Friday, Dec. 27: at Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, Dec. 28: at Indy Fuel
Monday, Dec. 30: at Wichita Thunder
Tuesday, Dec. 31: vs. Wichita Thunder
Thursday, Jan. 2: at Allen Americans
Friday, Jan. 3: at Allen Americans
Friday, Jan. 10: at Tulsa Oilers
Friday, Jan. 11: at Tulsa Oilers
Tuesday, Jan. 14: at Newfoundland Growlers
Wednesday, Jan. 15; at Newfoundland Growlers
Saturday, Jan. 18: vs. Allen Americans
Monday, Jan. 20: at Allen Americans
Friday, Jan. 24: vs. Idaho Steelheads
Saturday, Jan. 25: vs. Idaho Steelheads
Tuesday, Jan. 28: vs. Kalamazoo Wings
Friday, Jan. 31: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Saturday, Feb. 1: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Tuesday, Feb. 4: at Wheeling Nailers
Wednesday, Feb. 5: at Kalamazoo Wings
Friday, Feb. 7: vs. Wichita Thunder
Saturday, Feb. 8: vs. Allen Americans
Tuesday, Feb. 11: vs. Wichita Thunder
Friday, Feb. 14: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Feb. 15: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Sunday, Feb. 16: at Tulsa Oilers
Wednesday, Feb. 19: at Idaho Steelheads
Friday, Feb. 21: at Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Feb. 22: at Utah Grizzlies
Monday, Feb. 24: at Utah Grizzlies
Saturday, Feb. 29: vs. Kalamazoo Wings
Friday, Mar. 6: vs. Allen Americans
Saturday, Mar. 7: vs. Wichita Thunder
Sunday, Mar. 8: vs. Wichita Thunder (4:05 p.m.)
Friday, Mar. 13: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Saturday, Mar. 14: at Tulsa Oilers
Sunday, Mar. 15: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Wednesday, Mar. 18: at Wichita Thunder
Friday, Mar. 20: at Wichita Thunder
Saturday, Mar. 21: vs. Rapid City Rush
Tuesday, Mar. 24: vs. Rapid City Rush
Friday, Mar. 27: at Wichita Thunder
Friday, Apr. 3: at Rapid City Rush
Saturday, Apr. 4: at Rapid City Rush
Sunday, Apr. 5: at Rapid City Rush
Items of note on the schedule include the Mavs first ever trip to St. John's, Newfoundland to play defending Kelly Cup Champions, the Newfoundland Growlers on January 14th and 15th. The Mavericks will also host 27 weekend home games, the most ever weekend dates in franchise history. The Mavs longest road trip will be a six-game stretch from January 2nd to January 15th, making two-game stops in Allen and Tulsa before making the 3,000-plus mile journey to Newfoundland.
The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena this October. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com and stay tuned to Mavericks social media.
