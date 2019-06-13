Mavericks Announce Full 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - In conjunction with the ECHL, the Kansas City Mavericks have announced their full 2019-20 ECHL Regular Season schedule. Some home dates have changed from the initial home schedule release. The Mavericks now play the Tulsa Oilers at home on Friday, October 18, 2019 and the home game against the Allen Americans originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2020 has been dropped from the schedule.

The full home schedule for the 2019-20 regular season is as follows. Dates and times are subject to change. Home dates are in bold. Faceoff for all home games will be 7:05 p.m. unless posted otherwise.

Friday, Oct. 11: at Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Tuesday, Oct. 22: at Tulsa Oilers

Friday, Oct. 25: vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Toledo Walleye

Friday, Nov. 1: vs. Wichita Thunder

Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Wichita Thunder

Sunday, Nov. 3: at Wichita Thunder

Friday, Nov. 8: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Monday, Nov. 11: vs. Wichita Thunder (6:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 13: at Indy Fuel

Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Rapid City Rush

Tuesday, Nov. 19: vs. Allen Americans (10:35 a.m.)

Friday, Nov. 22: at Idaho Steelheads

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Idaho Steelheads

Friday, Nov. 29: at Wichita Thunder

Saturday, Nov. 30: at Wichita Thunder

Friday, Dec. 6: vs. Wichita Thunder

Saturday, Dec. 7: vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Dec. 8: at Wichita Thunder

Tuesday, Dec. 10: vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Dec. 13: at Florida Everblades

Saturday, Dec. 14: at Florida Everblades

Tuesday, Dec. 17: at Orlando Solar Bears

Friday, Dec. 20: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Dec. 21: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Friday, Dec. 27: at Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, Dec. 28: at Indy Fuel

Monday, Dec. 30: at Wichita Thunder

Tuesday, Dec. 31: vs. Wichita Thunder

Thursday, Jan. 2: at Allen Americans

Friday, Jan. 3: at Allen Americans

Friday, Jan. 10: at Tulsa Oilers

Friday, Jan. 11: at Tulsa Oilers

Tuesday, Jan. 14: at Newfoundland Growlers

Wednesday, Jan. 15; at Newfoundland Growlers

Saturday, Jan. 18: vs. Allen Americans

Monday, Jan. 20: at Allen Americans

Friday, Jan. 24: vs. Idaho Steelheads

Saturday, Jan. 25: vs. Idaho Steelheads

Tuesday, Jan. 28: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Friday, Jan. 31: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, Feb. 1: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Tuesday, Feb. 4: at Wheeling Nailers

Wednesday, Feb. 5: at Kalamazoo Wings

Friday, Feb. 7: vs. Wichita Thunder

Saturday, Feb. 8: vs. Allen Americans

Tuesday, Feb. 11: vs. Wichita Thunder

Friday, Feb. 14: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Feb. 15: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Sunday, Feb. 16: at Tulsa Oilers

Wednesday, Feb. 19: at Idaho Steelheads

Friday, Feb. 21: at Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Feb. 22: at Utah Grizzlies

Monday, Feb. 24: at Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, Feb. 29: vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Friday, Mar. 6: vs. Allen Americans

Saturday, Mar. 7: vs. Wichita Thunder

Sunday, Mar. 8: vs. Wichita Thunder (4:05 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 13: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, Mar. 14: at Tulsa Oilers

Sunday, Mar. 15: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Wednesday, Mar. 18: at Wichita Thunder

Friday, Mar. 20: at Wichita Thunder

Saturday, Mar. 21: vs. Rapid City Rush

Tuesday, Mar. 24: vs. Rapid City Rush

Friday, Mar. 27: at Wichita Thunder

Friday, Apr. 3: at Rapid City Rush

Saturday, Apr. 4: at Rapid City Rush

Sunday, Apr. 5: at Rapid City Rush

Items of note on the schedule include the Mavs first ever trip to St. John's, Newfoundland to play defending Kelly Cup Champions, the Newfoundland Growlers on January 14th and 15th. The Mavericks will also host 27 weekend home games, the most ever weekend dates in franchise history. The Mavs longest road trip will be a six-game stretch from January 2nd to January 15th, making two-game stops in Allen and Tulsa before making the 3,000-plus mile journey to Newfoundland.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena this October. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com and stay tuned to Mavericks social media.

