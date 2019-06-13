Nailers Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

June 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their schedule for the 2019-20 regular season. The 28th season of professional hockey in Wheeling is mostly comprised of weekends and holidays, with lots of key games against Central Division opponents.

For the third consecutive season, the Nailers will open on the road, but they won't be too far away, as they will visit the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 12th. A quick trip to Fort Wayne the following Friday leads into a two-game home-opening series against the Indy Fuel on Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th. A heavy dose of divisional opponents out of the gate sets the tone for the remainder of the season, as Wheeling will face its five Central Division foes in 50 of 72 games, led by 12 clashes with the Toledo Walleye.

Home fans will see three teams visit WesBanco Arena for the first time, beginning with the Tulsa Oilers on October 25th. The Kansas City Mavericks are in town for the first time on February 4th, then former Nailers Assistant Coach Riley Armstrong leads his Maine Mariners into the Friendly City on February 28th. Wheeling travels to one new city in 2019-20, as the Rapid City Rush are on the docket for a three-game set December 11th, 13th, and 14th. In total, the Nailers will face 15 different opponents, with 13 of the 15 playing at least one game in West Virginia.

Weekends and holidays have extremely strong influences on the upcoming season's schedule, as 64 of the 72 games fit into those two categories, including 30 of 36 home games. Wheeling will play home games on Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Fort Wayne) and New Year's Eve (vs. Norfolk), while playing morning games at home on November 19th (vs. Cincinnati) and March 10th (vs. Reading). The Nailers will play one morning game on the road (November 6th at Toledo), while also suiting up for road contests on Thanksgiving (at Fort Wayne) and Valentine's Day (at Cincinnati).

December is the month with the most home tilts, as seven of 12 games will take place in Nail City. The busiest month overall is March, as Wheeling will take the ice 15 times. Part of that is a stretch run that sees the Nailers finish the regular season with seven straight weeks of three games in three days. The final home game of the regular season is Friday, April 3rd against Indy, while the last regular season game overall is Sunday, April 5th at Kalamazoo.

Sunday home games will feature new start times, as the puck hits the ice at 4:05. All other home games will begin at 7:05, with the exceptions being New Year's Eve (6:05), Education Days (10:45 a.m.), and February 1st (7:35).

Season memberships are available for the 2019-20 season of Wheeling Nailers Hockey. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

2019-20 WHEELING NAILERS OPPONENTS

Toledo Walleye- 12 (5 home, 7 away)

Kalamazoo Wings- 11 (4 home, 7 away)

Cincinnati Cyclones- 10 (5 home, 5 away)

Reading Royals- 9 (5 home, 4 away)

Indy Fuel- 9 (4 home, 5 away)

Fort Wayne Komets- 8 (4 home, 4 away)

Rapid City Rush- 3 (3 away)

Norfolk Admirals- 2 (2 home)

Orlando Solar Bears- 2 (2 home)

Adirondack Thunder- 1 (1 home)

Kansas City Mavericks- 1 (1 home)

Maine Mariners- 1 (1 home)

Tulsa Oilers- 1 (1 home)

Utah Grizzlies- 1 (1 home)

Brampton Beast- 1 (1 away)

2019-20 WHEELING NAILERS SCHEDULE

Sat. Oct. 12 at Cincinnati, 7:35

Fri. Oct. 18 at Fort Wayne, 8:05

Sat. Oct. 19 vs. Indy, 7:05

Sun. Oct. 20 vs. Indy, 4:05

Fri. Oct. 25 vs. Tulsa, 7:05

Sat. Oct. 26 vs. Reading, 7:05

Sat. Nov. 2 at Kalamazoo, 7:00

Wed. Nov. 6 at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Fri. Nov. 8 vs. Reading, 7:05

Sat. Nov. 9 at Reading, 7:00

Fri. Nov. 15 vs. Utah, 7:05

Sat. Nov. 16 at Reading, 7:00

Sun. Nov. 17 vs. Fort Wayne, 4:05

Tue. Nov. 19 vs. Cincinnati, 10:45 a.m.

Fri. Nov. 22 at Indy, 7:35

Sat. Nov. 23 at Fort Wayne, 7:35

Wed. Nov. 27 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05

Thu. Nov. 28 at Fort Wayne, 7:35

Sat. Nov. 30 vs. Kalamazoo, 7:05

Sun. Dec. 1 vs. Toledo, 4:05

Fri. Dec. 6 vs. Kalamazoo, 7:05

Sat. Dec. 7 vs. Kalamazoo, 7:05

Sun. Dec. 8 vs. Toledo, 4:05

Wed. Dec. 11 at Rapid City, 9:05

Fri. Dec. 13 at Rapid City, 9:05

Sat. Dec. 14 at Rapid City, 9:05

Fri. Dec. 20 vs. Toledo, 7:05

Sat. Dec. 21 vs. Kalamazoo, 7:05

Fri. Dec. 27 at Toledo, 7:15

Sun. Dec. 29 at Indy, 3:05

Tue. Dec. 31 vs. Norfolk, 6:05

Fri. Jan. 3 at Cincinnati, 7:35

Sat. Jan. 4 at Cincinnati, 7:35

Sun. Jan. 5 vs. Toledo, 4:05

Fri. Jan. 10 at Reading, 7:00

Sat. Jan. 11 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05

Sun. Jan. 12 at Toledo, 5:15

Fri. Jan. 17 at Kalamazoo, 7:00

Sat. Jan. 18 at Indy, 6:05

Fri. Jan. 24 vs. Cincinnati, 7:05

Sat. Jan. 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7:05

Wed. Jan. 29 vs. Norfolk, 7:05

Fri. Jan. 31 vs. Orlando, 7:05

Sat. Feb. 1 vs. Orlando, 7:35

Tue. Feb. 4 vs. Kansas City, 7:05

Sat. Feb. 8 at Reading, 7:00

Fri. Feb. 14 at Cincinnati, 7:35

Sat. Feb. 15 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05

Wed. Feb. 19 vs. Reading, 7:05

Fri. Feb. 21 at Cincinnati, 7:35

Sat. Feb. 22 at Kalamazoo, 7:00

Sun. Feb. 23 at Brampton, 4:00

Fri. Feb. 28 vs. Maine, 7:05

Sat. Feb. 29 vs. Cincinnati, 7:05

Sun. Mar. 1 at Toledo, 5:15

Wed. Mar. 4 at Fort Wayne, 7:35

Thu. Mar. 5 at Indy, 7:05

Fri. Mar. 6 at Kalamazoo, 7:00

Tue. Mar. 10 vs. Reading, 10:45 a.m.

Fri. Mar. 13 vs. Cincinnati, 7:05

Sat. Mar. 14 vs. Indy, 7:05

Sun. Mar. 15 vs. Toledo, 4:05

Fri. Mar. 20 at Kalamazoo, 7:00

Sat. Mar. 21 at Kalamazoo, 7:00

Sun. Mar. 22 at Toledo, 5:15

Wed. Mar. 25 vs. Adirondack, 7:05

Fri. Mar. 27 at Indy, 7:35

Sat. Mar. 28 vs. Reading, 7:05

Sun. Mar. 29 at Toledo, 5:15

Fri. Apr. 3 vs. Indy, 7:05

Sat. Apr. 4 at Toledo, 7:15

Sun. Apr. 5 at Kalamazoo, 3:00

