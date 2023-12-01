Utah Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Friday Night in Allen

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Bryan Yoon and Josh Wesley but it wasn't enough as Allen Americans goaltender Leevi Merilainen saved 49 of 51 and they got goals from 3 different forwards as they defeated the Grizzlies 3-2 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Allen got on the board first as Matt Marcinew found the back of the net 2:53 into the contest. William Provost extended the Americans lead with an unassisted goal from the right point 15:56 in. Utah's Bryan Yoon scored his first professional goal exactly 19 minutes into the first period. Yoon leads the Grizz with a +6 rating on the season. Allen led 2-1 after 1 period.

Allen's Hank Crone scored a power play goal 17:11 into the second period. Crone had 49 goals in 69 games last season. The Americans led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Utah captain Josh Wesley scored on a one timer from the right circle as he got his 3rd goal of the season 12:42 into the third frame. Brandon Cutler and Dakota Raabe got the assists. For Cutler he now leads Utah with 11 points this season (4 goals, 7 assists). Utah outshot Allen 51 to 30 for the contest and 23 to 3 in the third period but they couldn't get the tying goal across. The 51 shots taken by the Grizzlies is a season high for the season.

Utah goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 27 of 30 in the loss as the Grizzlies fall to 6-8 on the year. Allen got their first home win of the regular season as their record goes to 6-10-1.

Forward Adam Berg made his Grizzlies debut and had 3 shots on goal. Wesley led Utah with 8 shots on goal.

The Grizzlies will travel overnight and face the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at 6:05 pm mountain time at BOK Center. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a 3-game series vs Allen on December 6, 8-9. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Hank Crone (Allen) - GWG, 6 shots.

2. Leevi Merilainen (Allen) - 49 of 51 saves.

3. William Provost (Allen) - 1 goal, 2 shots.

