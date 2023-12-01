Max Andreev Named November's ECHL Rookie of the Month

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Mavericks forward Max Andreev has been named November's Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month. Andreev is the first player in team history to win an ECHL Rookie of the Month award.

Andreev, 25, scored four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 12 games in the first full month of the ECHL season. Andreev had four multi-point games in November.

"We are very excited for Max and him being named Rookie of the Month," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "He is a tremendously talented player who possesses an incredible work ethic and love for the game. Max has been instrumental in the Mavericks team success; we are very proud of him and look forward to his continued success."

In his first professional season, the Cornell alum has played in 18 games with the Mavericks, notching five goals and 19 assists. Andreev's 24 points this season lead all ECHL rookies.

The Mavericks are nearing their return to Cable Dahmer Arena beginning next week for the first of eight home games in December, highlighted by Star Wars Night on December 9 at 6:05 PM. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available for all Mavericks home games at kcmavericks.com or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.

