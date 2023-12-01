Wade Murphy Named ECHL Player of the Month for November

December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Steelheads forward Wade Murphy has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for November.

Murphy, 30, tallied 21 points (8G, 13A) in 13 games helping Idaho to an 11-1-1 record during the month. He notched at least one point in 11 of his 13 games, including seven multi-point games. The Victoria, BC native had three points in three different games during November, scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist on Nov. 1 vs Wichita and Nov. 22 at Rapid City. He scored a goal and added two assists on Nov. 4 vs. Wichita.

He is currently tied for second in the ECHL with 24 points (10G, 14A) in 17 games this season. In his second season with the Steelheads, he has accumulated 68 points (31G, 37A) in 71 games. He led the Kelly Cup Playoffs last year in goals (12) and tied for first in points (20).

Idaho will take on the Newfoundland Growlers tonight in Boise at 7:10 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night. Saturday they will wrap up the three-game series with the Growlers for the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season or visit Ticketmaster. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.