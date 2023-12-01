Kansas City's Andreev Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks' forward Max Andreev has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for November.
Andreev scored four goals and added 11 assists for 15 points in 12 games during the month.
The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in 10 of his 12 games in November. Andreev had four multi-point games, including a three-point game (1g-2a) on Nov. 10 at Allen.
Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, Andreev leads ECHL rookies, and is tied for second overall, with 24 points (5g-19a) in 18 games this season.
Prior to turning pro, Andreev recorded 75 points (22g-53a) in 99 career games at Cornell University while adding 43 points (12g-31a) in 56 games with Central Illinois of the United States Hockey League during the 2017-18 season.
Kansas City Mavericks forward Max Andreev
