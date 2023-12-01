Admirals Score Three Goals in Third Period to Beat Worcester 4-1

Worcester, MA - After a big series victory against Trois-Rivières last weekend, the Norfolk Admirals hit the road up north to Worcester for a pair of contests this weekend against the Railers. A three-goal third-period goal obtained another two points for the Admirals as they defeated the Railers 4-1.

Yaniv Perets got the start in goal and picked up his third win of the season.

In the first period, both teams played competitively on both ends of the ice, with chances for each team, but no goals were scored. Thomas Caron was called for a holding penalty around the halfway point of the period, but Perets made a few big saves to fend off the Worcester pressure, and the Admirals managed to kill the penalty and return to full strength. Perets made 12 saves in the frame.

With three minutes left in the period, Keaton Jameson came off the bench and forced a turnover in the neutral zone. He skated into the offensive zone and sniped the puck past Henrik Tikkanen's glove, putting the Admirals ahead 1-0. This was his second goal of the season and set the tone for Norfolk, as they went into the break with a one-goal advantage.

In the second period, Norfolk struggled and Worcester took advantage. Carson Golder received two penalties, which put the Admirals at a disadvantage for four minutes. Although Norfolk was able to kill one of the penalties, Worcester scored on the second penalty when Ashton Calder received a one-timer from Connor Welsh resulting in a powerful slapshot from the left-wing point that broke Perets' shutout bid and tied the game at one.

During the first five minutes of the third period, Liwiski was able to receive a pass from Justin Robidas right in front of the net. He then managed to fake out Tikkanen and score his second goal of the season, allowing Norfolk to take the lead with a score of 2-1.

Perets made pivotal saves down the stretch to keep his team ahead in the third. At the nine-minute mark of the third period, Liwiski passed the puck to Keegan Iverson as he made his way up the ice. Iverson was able to wrist his shot into the top-left corner of the net, increasing the Admirals' advantage to 3-1.

Later on in the final frame, Norfolk found themselves in penalty trouble yet again. However, they managed to fend off the Railers' pressure and remained on top by two goals. In the final moments of the game, the Admirals overcame adversity during a 5-on-3 penalty kill and secured their 4-1 victory with an empty-net goal from their captain, Mathieu Roy, who scored his ninth goal of the season.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

NOR - Yaniv Perets (30 saves off of 31 shots)

NOR - Keaton Jameson (1 goal, +1)

WOR - Ashton Calder (1 GOAL, -1)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals return to the ice tomorrow night for the second game against the Railers this weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 8th

Jacksonville Icemen @ Norfolk Admirals

Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EST

Norfolk Scope

JAX Jacksonville Icemen

at

NOR Norfolk Admirals

