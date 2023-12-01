Growlers Downed 8-3 by Steelheads
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers fell 8-3 to the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.
Mark Rassell got on the board twice inside the opening five minutes to give Idaho a quick 2-0 lead.
Jackson Berezowski and Isaac Johnson grabbed a pair of powerplay goals before the end of the first for Newfoundland to make it 2-2 after 20 minutes of play.
Idaho blew the game open in the second period with five goals in a ten minute span to put the hosts up 7-2 going into the 3rd.
Tyler Weiss would cut the deficit to 7-3 five minutes into the third period before Wade Murphy made an 8-3 final for Idaho with a late PP tally.
Quick Hits
Goaltender Brian Wilson made his Growlers debut in relief of Luke Cavallin.
Ty Voit registered an assist in his pro debut.
These two finish their series on Saturday night at 10:40pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. IDH - M. Rassell
2. IDH - K. Mastrodonato
3. IDH - C. Kehler
Friday, December 8th
NEW foundland night - ANC
Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NST
Mary Brown's Centre
MNE Maine Mariners
at
NFL Newfoundland Growlers
