Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm)
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-2-0-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (9-6-0-0)
December 1, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #17
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Referees: Andrew Bell (24) Rocco Stachowiak (28)
Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM
LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network
WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream
Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call
SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES
Regular Season Record:
Overall: (3-1-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (3-1-0-0)
Last Meeting:
November 25, 2023 - Greenville 5 at Atlanta 0
Next Meeting:
December 13, 2023 - Greenville vs Atlanta
22-23 Regular Season Record:
Greenville : (6-4-1-0)
All-Time Record:
(83-68-14)
QUICK BITS
SIZZLING SECOND
Greenville has netted the opening goal of the game in eight of the team's 16 games this season and has posted a +8 goal differential in the opening 20 minutes. Teams that manage to withstand the offensive attack in the first find no rest in the second period. In the middle frame, the Swamp Rabbits have put up 22 goals, their best offensive period of the 60 minutes. The defense hasn't let the offense take all the accolades, posting the stingiest middle-frame defense in the ECHL, allowing just eight goals.
THE RETURN TO THE ROAD WARRIORS
The Swamp Rabbits enter tonight's game riding a seven-game winning streak that has propelled them to the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The faithful at Bon Secours Wellness Arena had to watch all of them on FloHockey, as the Rabbits return to The Well with all seven wins coming away from home. The lengthy trip away was capped last Saturday in Atlanta when the Rabbits earned their largest margin of victory in the 5-0 shutout of the Gladiators. On the road, the Swamp Rabbits have posted a conference-best 8-1 record.
RYAN REWRITES A RECORD
Last Saturday's shutout of Atlanta was Ryan Bednard's seventh as a Swamp Rabbit, lifting the Michigander to the top spot in the franchise record book. In 86 career games with Greenville, Bednard is 48-26-10 in four seasons. Under contract with Ontario, Bednard is 7-0 this season and went 5-0 in November, posting a league-best 1.58 goals-against average and a .954 save-percentage.
PAV PAVES THE WAY
Nikita Pavlychev has been one of the hottest hands on the Rabbits since joining the team from Ontario in mid-November. Coming off a three-point night last Saturday versus Atlanta, Pavlychev now has eight points in just six games this season. Tonight will mark a first for Pavlychev this season; the first time the third-year Rabbit will play inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena this season, having joined the team during the seven-game road trip.
