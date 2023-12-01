Ryan Bednard Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan Bednard of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November, the ECHL announced today.

Bednard went 5-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .954 in five appearances during the month.

The 26-year-old allowed two goals or less in four of his five appearances while making 38 or more saves in three different games. He set a Swamp Rabbits' all-time record with his seventh shutout for the club on Nov. 25, stopping all 24 shots in a 5-0 win at Atlanta.

Under contract to Ontario of the American Hockey League, Bednard is 7-0-0 for Greenville this season and leads the ECHL with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, Bednard has seen action in 125 career ECHL games with Greenville, Wheeling and South Carolina, compiling an overall record of 64-45-13 with nine shutouts, a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He has also appeared in 17 career American Hockey League games with Belleville, Grand Rapids, Hershey, Syracuse and Springfield, going 7-8-1 with one shutout, a 2.83 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Prior to turning pro, Bednard appeared in 68 career games at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He also saw action in 40 career games with Youngstown in the United States Hockey League.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.