Untimely Goals Harm Heartlanders

Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones, 6-2, at the Heritage Bank Center on Friday. Untimely goals from the Cyclones made it tough for the Heartlanders to get their first season-series win; the Cyclones scored in the final minute of the first and second periods and also erased Iowa's only lead in less than 40 seconds. Sahil Panwar scored a hat trick, and all three came within two minutes of the start or end of a period.

Yuki Miura and Will Calverley scored for Iowa.

Panwar was the one who opened the scoring with only six seconds left in the first period to give Cincinnati the early lead.

In the second period, Miura broke away short-handed and dragged the puck around the right pad of Olof Lindbom for the score and to tie the game. A minute later, Will Calverley scored a highlight-reel goal from the right post that snuck into the upper left corner to give the Heartlanders a 2-1 lead. Lincoln Griffin responded 33 seconds later to tie the game again. With a minute left in the period, Jalen Smereck scored off the draw from the left circle, and the Cyclones retook the lead, 3-2.

Panwar scored again early in the final period on the power play to give Cincinnati the two-goal lead. After a goal from Louie Caporusso, Panwar finished the night with his third goal of the game with just over a minute left in the game for the hat trick.

Hunter Jones finished the night with 24 saves for Iowa.

Lindbom saved 28 of 30 shots on goal for Cincinnati.

Iowa visits Toledo for the first time this season Sat., Dec. 2 at 6:15 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 3 at 4:15 p.m.

Iowa is next at home Dec. 15-17 vs. Toledo, which includes the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Sat., Dec. 16 at 6:05 p.m.

