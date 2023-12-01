Untimely Goals Harm Heartlanders
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones, 6-2, at the Heritage Bank Center on Friday. Untimely goals from the Cyclones made it tough for the Heartlanders to get their first season-series win; the Cyclones scored in the final minute of the first and second periods and also erased Iowa's only lead in less than 40 seconds. Sahil Panwar scored a hat trick, and all three came within two minutes of the start or end of a period.
Yuki Miura and Will Calverley scored for Iowa.
Panwar was the one who opened the scoring with only six seconds left in the first period to give Cincinnati the early lead.
In the second period, Miura broke away short-handed and dragged the puck around the right pad of Olof Lindbom for the score and to tie the game. A minute later, Will Calverley scored a highlight-reel goal from the right post that snuck into the upper left corner to give the Heartlanders a 2-1 lead. Lincoln Griffin responded 33 seconds later to tie the game again. With a minute left in the period, Jalen Smereck scored off the draw from the left circle, and the Cyclones retook the lead, 3-2.
Panwar scored again early in the final period on the power play to give Cincinnati the two-goal lead. After a goal from Louie Caporusso, Panwar finished the night with his third goal of the game with just over a minute left in the game for the hat trick.
Hunter Jones finished the night with 24 saves for Iowa.
Lindbom saved 28 of 30 shots on goal for Cincinnati.
Box Score
Iowa visits Toledo for the first time this season Sat., Dec. 2 at 6:15 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 3 at 4:15 p.m.
Iowa is next at home Dec. 15-17 vs. Toledo, which includes the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Sat., Dec. 16 at 6:05 p.m.
Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season
Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-GOAL or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 1, 2023
- Second Period Lifts Steelheads to 8-3 Win Over Growlers - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Defeat Ghost Pirates 8-5 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Downed 8-3 by Steelheads - Newfoundland Growlers
- Utah Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Friday Night in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Fall 6-3 to Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Special Teams Play Big in Rivalry Win for Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Railers Drop 4-1 Decision to Norfolk Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- Untimely Goals Harm Heartlanders - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Drop the Heartlanders at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Purpura Stops 38 in 5-3 Thunder Win Over Florida - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Hold Off Wheeling, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Score Three Goals in Third Period to Beat Worcester 4-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Drop Mavericks in First Ever Meeting - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Kruse Past Nailers to Open December - Toledo Walleye
- Offense Leads Way for Eighth Straight Win, Rabbits Down Gladiators 6-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ty Voit Assigned to Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 1 - ECHL
- Reign Assign Ryan Francis to Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho's Murphy Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Wade Murphy Named ECHL Player of the Month for November - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Partners with Toys for Tots this Sunday - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Return Home After Two-Week Road Trip - Allen Americans
- Win a Trip for Two to Margaritaville, Key West at the Royals "Christmas in Margaritaville" Game on December 2 - Reading Royals
- Ryan Bednard Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenville's Bednard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in the Lonestar State - Utah Grizzlies
- Max Andreev Named November's ECHL Rookie of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Andreev Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Lightning Reassign Dureau to Solar Bears; Crunch Loan Halverson Back to Orlando - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Savannah Ghost Pirates Partner with FanSaves to Offer Fans Digital Coupon Book - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ghost Pirates Tame Lions 5-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bertuzzi Nets Two Goals in Debut, Royals Fall to Wings, 4-3 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.