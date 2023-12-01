Savannah Ghost Pirates Partner with FanSaves to Offer Fans Digital Coupon Book

SAVANNAH, GA. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have partnered with FanSaves, a digital coupon platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"We're so excited to join FanSaves, providing our fans with easily accessible coupons from our local sponsors who have helped support us in our early tenure as an ECHL franchise. We look forward to building this partnership and finding more innovative ways to utilize FanSaves to ensure our Fantom Club members and all other fans can get the best deals," Ghost Pirates Director of Operations John Thompson said.

The Ghost Pirates join more than 80 organizations across North America that are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform, which offers fans over 1,300 deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"Savannah is a great market that we've been eagerly awaiting to enter into and we're so proud to now be able to serve the community deals through this Ghost Pirates partnership. We look forward to helping their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team," FanSaves CEO Shannon Ferguson said.

As the impact of technology continues to grow on the sponsorship industry, the Ghost Pirates are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while promoting local shopping and activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can download the FanSaves app or sign up for a free account at www.fansaves.com. They can then follow the Ghost Pirates FanPage and immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals. Season ticket holders can unlock even better deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

