Purpura Stops 38 in 5-3 Thunder Win Over Florida

GLENS FALLS - Patrick Grasso scored twice, and Vinnie Purpura made 38 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Florida Everblades, 5-3, in front of 3,150 on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack scored three times in the first period for the second game in a row against Florida. Shane Harper started the scoring at 7:01 of the first as he faked and fired a wrist shot by goaltender Evan Cormier for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Harper's second of the year and was unassisted.

Tristan Ashbrook gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead as he sent a wrister by Evan Cormier into the net for his second goal of the season from the hash marks. Erik Middendorf collected the only assist, and the goal came 8:34 into the game.

Late in the first period, Patrick Grasso gave the Thunder a three-goal lead on the penalty kill. Grasso poked the puck for a breakaway and beat Evan Cormier on a deke with the backhand shot. The goal was Grasso's seventh of the year, unassisted at 19:24, and the Thunder took the 3-0 lead into the second period.

Grasso added to the lead in the second period with a rebound goal. After the original save by Cormier, Grasso took the rebound and slid it through the leg pads of Cormier for his second of the night and eighth of the year. The goal came at 14:21 with assists from Will MacKinnon and Colin Felix for the 4-0 lead.

Florida responded late in the second period and Oliver Chau bounced a puck into the net for his fourth of the season. The goal came at 17:56 of the second with Joe Pendenza collecting the lone assist and the Thunder took a 4-1 lead into the third.

The Everblades scored back-to-back goals in the third period to pull within one. Mark Senden netted his third of the season at 3:36 and Sean Josling scored his third of the year at 11:46 and the Thunder lead was 4-3.

Vinnie Purpura made a game-saving stop late in regulation that helped set up Jace Isley for an empty-net goal and a 5-3 win. Purpura stopped 38 of 41 in the win and Evan Cormier put away 20 of 24 in the loss.

