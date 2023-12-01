Lightning Reassign Dureau to Solar Bears; Crunch Loan Halverson Back to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning has reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears. Additionally, the Crunch announced goaltender Brandon Halverson has been loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears. Thursday, the Solar Bears released defenseman Dilan Savenkov.

Dureau, 22, has appeared in seven games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring two goals and three assists. In 42 career games with Orlando, the 5-foot-11, 171-pound forward has recorded 24 points (8g-16a). Dureau has skated in two AHL games this season, and was held pointless. In 20 career AHL games, Dureau has four points (2g-2a).

Prior to his professional career, the White City, Saskatchewan native played in 207 games in the Western Hockey League for the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 196 points on 65 goals and 131 assists.

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Halverson, 27, owns a 3-2-0 record this season with Orlando, with a 2.36 goals against average (GAA) and a .925 save percentage (SV%). In six games with the Crunch, Halverson posted a 4-1-0 record with a 2.99 GAA and .896 SV%.

In total, Halverson has appeared in 168 professional games over seven seasons in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, and DEL2.

The Crunch announced the signing of Halverson to a two-year, AHL contract on November 28.

Prior to his professional career, Halverson backstopped the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL for three seasons. In 112 regular season games, Halverson posted a career mark of 72-28-7 with a 2.83 GAA and a .909 SV%. During the 2014-15 season, Halverson posted the most shutouts in the entire OHL with six. One year later, Halverson was on the USA U-20 World Junior Team that took the bronze medal.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound goalkeeper was drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft and appeared in one NHL game for the Rangers during the 2017-18 season.

