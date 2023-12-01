Idaho's Murphy Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Wade Murphy of the Idaho Steelheads has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for November.

Murphy scored eight goals and added 13 assists for 21 points in 13 games, helping the Steelheads to an 11-1-1 record during the month.

The 30-year-old notched at least one point in 11 of his 13 games, including seven multi-point games. Murphy had three points in three different games in November, scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist on Nov. 1 against Wichita and Nov. 22 at Rapid City and scoring a goal and adding two assists on Nov. 4 against Wichita.

A native of Victoria, British Columbia, Murphy is tied for second in the ECHL with 24 points (10g-14a) in 17 games this season.

Murphy has totaled 119 points (48g-71a) in 191 career ECHL games with Idaho, Kalamazoo, Maine, Worcester, Greenville and Manchester. He added 23 points (5g-18a) in 38 games in Austria during the 2021-22 season.

Prior to turning pro, Murphy recorded 24 points (9g-15a) in 66 career collegiate games at the University of North Dakota and Arizona State University.

