Ty Voit Assigned to Growlers
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers announced today that forward Ty Voit has been assigned to the club from the Toronto Marlies (AHL) by the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL).
Voit, 20, is coming off a 105 point (24G, 81A) campaign with the OHL's Sarnia Sting last season in 67 games. Overall, the Pittsburgh native racked up 215 points in 183 games with Sarnia across his three years of junior hockey.
A fifth-round pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Voit is currently on an NHL contract but is yet to make his professional debut.
The Growlers return to action on Friday as they resume their three-game series with the Idaho Steelheads. Following the conclusion of this road trip, Newfoundland return to Mary Brown's Centre to host the Maine Mariners on December 8, 9 & 10. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.
