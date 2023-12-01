Americans Return Home After Two-Week Road Trip

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), return home tonight after a two-week road trip. The Americans host Utah this evening on Swiftie Night in Allen. Tomorrow is Star Wars Night, as the Americans host the Wichita Thunder at 7:10 PM

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 12/2/23 vs. Wichita, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Americans played back-to-back overtime games last weekend in Oklahoma, with each team winning in the extra session. On Saturday night, the Americans kept battling and tied the game late in the third period on Colby McAuley seventh goal of the season. Former Americans forward Tyler Poulson won it for the Oilers in overtime almost five minutes into OT. The loss gave the Americans a 2-0-1 week. It was their first winning week of the season. The Americans went 0-for-2 on the power play on Saturday, while Tulsa went 1-for-3. Spencer Asuchak and Johnny Walker each had a goal and an assist. Three of the four games against Tulsa this season have gone to overtime with the Americans winning two of them (2-0-1). The Americans are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Big Night for Asuchak: Spencer Asuchak played in his 500th game with the Americans last Saturday. Asuchak, the longest tenured Americans player, has been in a hot stretch of late with points in four of his last five games. He will be recognized this weekend for the recent milestone.

Powerful Special Teams: The Americans are 3-for-7 on the power play in their last two games. The Americans power play ranks fifth overall in the league at 23.8 %.

Crone extends point streak: Last season's MVP Hank Crone, extended his point streak to six games, with an assist on Saturday night in the Americans overtime loss to Tulsa. Crone has a point or more in every game he's played with the Americans this season since returning from the American Hockey League.

Myllari Red Hot: Kris Myllari has points in 12 of his 16 games played this season. Myllari is one off the team lead with 17 points (5 goals and 12 assists).

Merilainen Returns: The Ottawa Senators have assigned goaltender Leevi Merilainen to the Americans from AHL affiliate Belleville. Merilainen is 1-0 this year with the Americans beating the Idaho Steelheads on opening night 5-2 in Boise. He will get the start tonight against the Utah Grizzlies. This is the first meeting of the year between the two teams.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Home: 0-5-0

Away: 5-5-1

Overall: 5-10-1

Last 10: 3-6-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (7) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (12) Kris Myllari

Points: (18) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (2) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 6-4-0-0

Away: 0-3-0-0

Overall: 6-7-0-0

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (5) Jordan Martel and Nathan Burke

Assists: (6) Brandon Cutler

Points: (10) Jordan Martel and Nathan Burke

+/-: (+6) Bryan Yoon

PIM's (16) Nathan Burke

