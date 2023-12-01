Cyclones Drop the Heartlanders at Home

Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones topped the Heartlanders for the third time this season 6-2 at the Heritage Bank Center. Cincy has won all twelve of Iowa's trips to the Queen City since the organization entered the ECHL.

* After a scoreless opening 19 minutes, the 'Clones broke through past Hunter Jones with 5.5 seconds to play in the 1st period. Jalen Smereck's point shot was knocked down in the blue paint and Sahil Panwar found the puck, then whipped it in while falling down.

* The Heartlanders struck back while shorthanded in the 2nd. Yuki Miura beat Olof Lindbom on a breakaway to tie the game at 1-1. Iowa got its first lead thanks to Will Calverley's 6th of the season. Cincy responded 34 seconds later when Lincoln Griffin finished off an excellent rush from Patrick Polino. With just over a minute to play in the period, Sahil Panwar won a faceoff clean and set up Jalen Smereck to blast home his 3rd goal of the year for a 3-2 lead.

* Sahil Panwar gave Cincy some insurance on the power play and Louie Caporusso ballooned the lead to 5-2 early on in the 3rd. With just over a minute to play, Bjørgvik-Holm led an excellent rush up ice and set up Panwar to rocket in his hat-trick goal from the high slot. Olof Lindbom shut the door and made 28 saves in the win.

Up next, Cincy continues the homestand tomorrow, hosting the Fort Wayne Komets. Puck drop is at 7:30pm ET on Saturday December 2nd and the first 3,000 fans in attendance will walk away with a Cyclones scarf.

