Cyclones Drop the Heartlanders at Home
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones topped the Heartlanders for the third time this season 6-2 at the Heritage Bank Center. Cincy has won all twelve of Iowa's trips to the Queen City since the organization entered the ECHL.
* After a scoreless opening 19 minutes, the 'Clones broke through past Hunter Jones with 5.5 seconds to play in the 1st period. Jalen Smereck's point shot was knocked down in the blue paint and Sahil Panwar found the puck, then whipped it in while falling down.
* The Heartlanders struck back while shorthanded in the 2nd. Yuki Miura beat Olof Lindbom on a breakaway to tie the game at 1-1. Iowa got its first lead thanks to Will Calverley's 6th of the season. Cincy responded 34 seconds later when Lincoln Griffin finished off an excellent rush from Patrick Polino. With just over a minute to play in the period, Sahil Panwar won a faceoff clean and set up Jalen Smereck to blast home his 3rd goal of the year for a 3-2 lead.
* Sahil Panwar gave Cincy some insurance on the power play and Louie Caporusso ballooned the lead to 5-2 early on in the 3rd. With just over a minute to play, Bjørgvik-Holm led an excellent rush up ice and set up Panwar to rocket in his hat-trick goal from the high slot. Olof Lindbom shut the door and made 28 saves in the win.
Up next, Cincy continues the homestand tomorrow, hosting the Fort Wayne Komets. Puck drop is at 7:30pm ET on Saturday December 2nd and the first 3,000 fans in attendance will walk away with a Cyclones scarf.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 1, 2023
- Second Period Lifts Steelheads to 8-3 Win Over Growlers - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Defeat Ghost Pirates 8-5 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Downed 8-3 by Steelheads - Newfoundland Growlers
- Utah Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Friday Night in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Fall 6-3 to Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Special Teams Play Big in Rivalry Win for Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Railers Drop 4-1 Decision to Norfolk Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- Untimely Goals Harm Heartlanders - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Drop the Heartlanders at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Purpura Stops 38 in 5-3 Thunder Win Over Florida - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Hold Off Wheeling, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Score Three Goals in Third Period to Beat Worcester 4-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Drop Mavericks in First Ever Meeting - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Kruse Past Nailers to Open December - Toledo Walleye
- Offense Leads Way for Eighth Straight Win, Rabbits Down Gladiators 6-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ty Voit Assigned to Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 1 - ECHL
- Reign Assign Ryan Francis to Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho's Murphy Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Wade Murphy Named ECHL Player of the Month for November - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Partners with Toys for Tots this Sunday - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Return Home After Two-Week Road Trip - Allen Americans
- Win a Trip for Two to Margaritaville, Key West at the Royals "Christmas in Margaritaville" Game on December 2 - Reading Royals
- Ryan Bednard Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenville's Bednard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in the Lonestar State - Utah Grizzlies
- Max Andreev Named November's ECHL Rookie of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Andreev Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Lightning Reassign Dureau to Solar Bears; Crunch Loan Halverson Back to Orlando - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Savannah Ghost Pirates Partner with FanSaves to Offer Fans Digital Coupon Book - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ghost Pirates Tame Lions 5-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bertuzzi Nets Two Goals in Debut, Royals Fall to Wings, 4-3 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.