Gladiators Fall 6-3 to Greenville

December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Greenville, SC. The Atlanta Gladiators' (9-7-0-0) gallantly tried to battle back from an early three-goal deficit but ultimately came up short as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-2-0-0) escaped with a 5-3 victory Friday evening at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

First Star: Max Martin (GRN) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Carter Souch (GRN) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Nikita Pavlychev (GRN) - 1 goal, 1 assists

The Swamp Rabbits opened the scoring midway through the first period to grab a 1-0 lead (10:32).

Greenville doubled their lead just over 30-seconds later to make it a 2-0 lead (11:08).

The Swamp Rabbits made the score 3-0 just moments later to build themselves a three goal lead (11:49).

Jackson Pierson got the Gladiators on the board with less than five-minutes remaining in the first period to make the score 3-1 (15:48). Pierson fired a shot into the net from just outside the faceoff circle for his fourth goal of the season.

Greenville regained their three-goal lead early in the second period to make the score 4-1 (5:45).

The Swamp Rabbits pushed their lead to 5-1 just past the midway point of the second frame (10:56).

Atlanta cut Greenville's lead to 5-2 with one-second remaining in the second period (19:59). Micah Miller sent a pass from behind his net to Alex Whelan who wired home his team-leading tenth goal of the season.

The Gladiators scored eight minutes into the third period to trim Greenville's lead to 5-3 (8:11). Dylan Carabia sent a shot from the point on net and Zach Yoder knocked home the rebound from the doorstep for his first goal of the season.

With time running out in the third period, the Swamp Rabbits sent the puck into an empty Gladiators net to make the score 6-3.

Jacob Ingham made 30 saves on 33 shots to secure the win for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, meanwhile Gustavs Grigals allowed three goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Tyler Harmon who allowed two goals on 18 shots and was credited with the loss for Atlanta.

Check out the highlights below.

Wednesday, April 3rd

Jacksonville Icemen @ Atlanta Gladiators

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM EDT

Gas South Arena

JAX Jacksonville Icemen

at

ATL Atlanta Gladiators

Gas South Arena

ECHL Stories from December 1, 2023

