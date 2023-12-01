Greenville's Bednard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan Bednard of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November.
Bednard went 5-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .954 in five appearances during the month.
The 26-year-old allowed two goals or less in four of his five appearances while making 38 or more saves in three different games. He set a Swamp Rabbits' all-time record with his seventh shutout for the club on Nov. 25, stopping all 24 shots in a 5-0 win at Atlanta.
Under contract to Ontario of the American Hockey League, Bednard is 7-0-0 for Greenville this season and leads the ECHL with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.
A native of Macomb, Michigan, Bednard has seen action in 125 career ECHL games with Greenville, Wheeling and South Carolina, compiling an overall record of 64-45-13 with nine shutouts, a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He has also appeared in 17 career American Hockey League games with Belleville, Grand Rapids, Hershey, Syracuse and Springfield, going 7-8-1 with one shutout, a 2.83 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.
Prior to turning pro, Bednard appeared in 68 career games at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He also saw action in 40 career games with Youngstown in the United States Hockey League.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard
