Offense Leads Way for Eighth Straight Win, Rabbits Down Gladiators 6-3

Greenville Swamp Rabbits celebrate win

GREENVILLE S.C. - A pair of power-play goals and bunch-scoring propelled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to their eighth straight victory, as they topped the Atlanta Gladiators 6-3 on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

After a back-and-forth 10 minutes of the first period, the Swamp Rabbits opened the scoring with a power-play goal by Max Martin, his third of the season, at 10:32, following a display of precise cross-ice passing. Just 36 seconds later, Anthony Beauchamp added to the Rabbits' advantage, scoring his fourth of the season at 11:08. Shortly after, Greenville would chase Atlanta's Gustavs Grigals from the game after scoring a third goal at 11:49, as JD Greenway capitalized on an Atlanta turnover. After back-to-back delay of game penalties against Greenville, Jackson Pierson scored his fourth of the season, a power-play goal to get Greenville's lead down to two goals.

Out of the intermission, Greenville regained momentum, as Carter Souch scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season at the 5:45 mark. At 10:56, the Swamp Rabbits power-play struck again, as Ethan Somoza one-timed his sixth of the season into the net for the 5-1 lead. Just before the horn, Alex Whelan slipped a puck across the line to give Atlanta their second goal of the game at 19:59.

In the third, Atlanta closed the margin to a pair of goals, as Zach Yoder scored his first of the season at 8:11. With time winding down, Nikita Pavlychev scored the empty-net goal at 19:03, securing the 6-3 victory and the Swamp Rabbits' eighth straight victory,

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits have won eighth straight games to improve to an Eastern Conference best 15-2-0-0, while the Gladiators fall to 9-7-0-0.

The Swamp Rabbits remain at Bon Secours Wellness Arena tomorrow, December 2, for the 2023 Teddy Bear Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving against the South Carolina Stingray at 7 p.m.

