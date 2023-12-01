Thunder Partners with Toys for Tots this Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce a partnership with Toys for Tots during the team's game at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, December 3 against the Rapid City Rush.

Fans can help provide a smile to a child's face this Christmas by donating a new or unwrapped toy at the game. Donations will be accepted between Entrance A and B. Anyone who donates will receive a complimentary voucher for the game on December 29.

The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Toys For Toys began in 1947 and helps distribute an average of 8,000,000 toys annually to over 4,000,000 needy children.

