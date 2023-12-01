Special Teams Play Big in Rivalry Win for Fuel
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
FORT WAYNE - The Fuel began their weekend on the road in Fort Wayne to take on the Komets. It was a story of special teams as the Fuel came out on top 3-1 thanks to timely goals by their penalty kill and power play units.
1ST PERIOD
It was a quiet first 19 minutes and 59 seconds. Outside of eight total penalty minutes, the action came within exciting goal opportunities that ended in clinks and clanks off the posts on both sides.
However, with 0.2 seconds left in the period, Noah Ganske was all alone in front of the net and was able to get it past Zach Driscoll's blocker side to give the Komets a boost heading into the first intermission.
2ND PERIOD
The second period came up all Fuel. It took until 8:19 but, on the penalty kill, Jordan Martin steals the puck away in the neutral zone and snipes one past Tyler Parks to tie the game up at one, but the scoring wasn't over for Indy.
The first goal was short-handed but the second was on the power play when Colin Bilek found the back of the net for his fourth goal in five games this season.
The Fuel kept the pressure on in the second period, putting 16 shots on net compared to just eight for the Komets, the same number they put up in the first period.
3RD PERIOD
The final frame was anything but boring. The penalty minutes started early with a Colin Bilek tripping just 25 seconds into the period. That would be the first of 12 total penalties committed by the Fuel and Komets in the third period, including a late-game misconduct on Bray Crowder at 18:48.
Before all the fighting at the end of the period, Seamus Malone found the back of the net for an insurance goal at 8:21. After a time-consuming review, the goal was deemed true after the net was thought to be moved out of place.
Things would begin to get chippy in the second half of the final frame as the misfortune and unclean play from the Komets began to boil over into frustration. There were 52 total penalty minutes in the game with 38 of them coming in the third period.
It truly was a difference in special teams tonight as Fort Wayne went 0-5 on their power play compared to Indy's 1-7, plus a short-handed goal to kick off the Fuel's scoring. The game ended with 41 shots on goal from Indy to 31 shots on goal from Fort Wayne.
These two teams will meet again in less than 48 hours for a Sunday afternoon matchup at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 1, 2023
- Second Period Lifts Steelheads to 8-3 Win Over Growlers - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Defeat Ghost Pirates 8-5 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Downed 8-3 by Steelheads - Newfoundland Growlers
- Utah Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Friday Night in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Fall 6-3 to Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Special Teams Play Big in Rivalry Win for Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Railers Drop 4-1 Decision to Norfolk Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- Untimely Goals Harm Heartlanders - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Drop the Heartlanders at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Purpura Stops 38 in 5-3 Thunder Win Over Florida - Adirondack Thunder
- Walleye Hold Off Wheeling, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Score Three Goals in Third Period to Beat Worcester 4-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Drop Mavericks in First Ever Meeting - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Kruse Past Nailers to Open December - Toledo Walleye
- Offense Leads Way for Eighth Straight Win, Rabbits Down Gladiators 6-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ty Voit Assigned to Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 1 - ECHL
- Reign Assign Ryan Francis to Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho's Murphy Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Wade Murphy Named ECHL Player of the Month for November - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Partners with Toys for Tots this Sunday - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Return Home After Two-Week Road Trip - Allen Americans
- Win a Trip for Two to Margaritaville, Key West at the Royals "Christmas in Margaritaville" Game on December 2 - Reading Royals
- Ryan Bednard Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenville's Bednard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in the Lonestar State - Utah Grizzlies
- Max Andreev Named November's ECHL Rookie of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Andreev Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Lightning Reassign Dureau to Solar Bears; Crunch Loan Halverson Back to Orlando - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Savannah Ghost Pirates Partner with FanSaves to Offer Fans Digital Coupon Book - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ghost Pirates Tame Lions 5-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bertuzzi Nets Two Goals in Debut, Royals Fall to Wings, 4-3 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.