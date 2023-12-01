Reign Assign Ryan Francis to Greenville
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today the following transaction presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving:
Forward Ryan Francis has been assigned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign (AHL)
Francis, 21, has appeared in six games for Ontario this season, posting a goal for the California-based club.
A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Francis signed with Ontario after attending the Kings' rookie camp and participating in the NHL Rookie Faceoff in September. Francis spent last season with the ECHL's Trois-Riviéres Lions while under contract with the Laval Rocket. With the Lions, the 5'10" forward tallied 47 points (23g, 24a) in 57 games as a rookie.
The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the first time since November 12, tonight, at 7 p.m for a meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators.
Images from this story
|
Forward Ryan Francis with the Ontario Reign
