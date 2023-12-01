Americans Open the Weekend with 3-2 Win Over Utah
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, won for the first time on home ice this season with a 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies on Swiftie Night in Allen.
Ottawa Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen stole the show stopping 49 shots to earn his second victory of the season (2-0). With the win, his save percentage improved to 0.958 with 2.00 goals against average.
"He sees the game differently than everyone else," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "Utah really put the pressure on us in the third period, but Leevi (Merilainen) held his ground. This was a big win for us. First home win, and third win in our last four games. We need to come out strong again tomorrow night against Wichita. I was proud of the way we played."
William Provost scored his first goal of the season and first in an Americans sweater. Hank Crone extended his point streak to seven games scoring the game winning goal. Matt Marcinew added a goal and an assist in the Americans victory.
The Americans went 1-for-3 on the power play and are four for their last 10. The Americans are back home on Saturday night for Star Wars Night. Game time is 7:10 pm.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - H. Crone
2. ALN - L. Merilainen
3. ALN - W. Provost
