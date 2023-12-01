ECHL Transactions - December 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 1, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Devon Becker, D activated from reserve

Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Colton Kalezic, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Cairns, D returned from loan to Hartford

Add Louie Caporusso, F activated from reserve

Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve

Add Brett Davis, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve

Delete Blake Murray, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Ontario

Add Tanner Eberle, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Prkusic, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F activated from reserve

Delete Francesco Arcuri, F placed on reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Julian Kislin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Ty Voit, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Adam Dawe, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve

Add Justin Young, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

Add Jake Stevens, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Frye, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Cox, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Ty Enns, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Leibold, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Nolan Yaremko, F recalled by Laval

Utah:

Add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve

