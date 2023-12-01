ECHL Transactions - December 1
December 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 1, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Devon Becker, D activated from reserve
Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Colton Kalezic, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Cairns, D returned from loan to Hartford
Add Louie Caporusso, F activated from reserve
Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve
Add Brett Davis, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve
Delete Blake Murray, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ryan Francis, F assigned by Ontario
Add Tanner Eberle, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Prkusic, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F activated from reserve
Delete Francesco Arcuri, F placed on reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Julian Kislin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Ty Voit, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Adam Dawe, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Owen Norton, D activated from reserve
Add Justin Young, F activated from reserve
Orlando:
Add Jake Stevens, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Frye, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Cox, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Ty Enns, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Leibold, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Nolan Yaremko, F recalled by Laval
Utah:
Add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve
