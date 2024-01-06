Thunder Looks to Snap Skid Tonight vs. Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, looks to get back on track tonight at 7:05 p.m. with another meeting against the Allen Americans.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 56-86-13 against Allen and 29-39-7 at home against the Americans.

Last night, Allen claimed a 4-1 win over the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Americans scored two goals in the third period to skate away with the victory.

The road team has won each game in the season-series. Allen sits in fifth place in the Mountain Division with 29 points. Wichita sits in a tie for sixth with 24 points.

The Thunder are looking to snap a four-game losing skid while Allen has won the last three.

Michal Stinil returns to Wichita after being loaned to the AHL's San Diego Gulls. He played in two games for the Gulls during his call-up. Stinil is third on the Thunder with 26 points (11g, 15a) in 26 games.

One bright spot for the Thunder continues to be the team's power play. Wichita is third on the road, operating at 27.1% (16-for-59) and third overall at 25.5% (28-for-110). Last night, the Thunder killed off all five power plays for the Americans.

THUNDERBOLTS...Xavier Pouliot is first among rookies with 21 minor penalties and second among rookies with 62 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for second with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is fourth in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for fourth in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is second among rookies in shooting percentage (23.8%)...Wichita is 5-4-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 7-2-1 when leading after two...

ALLEN NOTES - Hank Crone is tied for 11th with 33 points...Colby McAuley is tied for first with eight power play goals...Kris Myllari leads the league with 15 power play assists, 19 power play points and is third among defenseman with 28 points...Mark Sinclair is fifth in saves (543)...Allen is second in the league in average penalty minutes per game (17.09)...Allen is 9-4-1 when scoring first...Allen is fifth on the power play (23.8%)...

