ECHL Transactions - January 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 6, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Reggie Millette, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael Gillespie, F activated from reserve

Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Joe Masonius, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Oliver Chau, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Nause, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Fort Wayne:

Add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Brierley, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Lordanthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

Delete Mark Louis, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Andy Willis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Trevor Zins, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve

Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve

Delete Julian Kislin, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Tanner Sorenson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Maine:

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Jeff Solow, D activated from reserve

Add William Provost, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve

Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve

Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Delete Reid Stefanson, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Norfolk:

Add Aaron Miller, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Chays Ruddy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Bazarin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Rapid City:

Delete Charles Martin, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Toledo:

Add Brendon Michaelian, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve

Delete Jan Bednar, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Calle Clang, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by San Diego

Delete Julian Junca, G placed on reserve

Delete Andy Carroll, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Wheeling:

Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Michal Stinil, F returned from loan to San Diego

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Josh Boyko, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ross Olsson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve

Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

