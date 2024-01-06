ECHL Transactions - January 6
January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 6, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Reggie Millette, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael Gillespie, F activated from reserve
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Joe Masonius, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Oliver Chau, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Nause, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Fort Wayne:
Add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Brierley, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Lordanthony Grissom, D activated from reserve
Delete Mark Louis, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Andy Willis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Trevor Zins, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve
Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve
Delete Julian Kislin, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Tanner Sorenson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Maine:
Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Jeff Solow, D activated from reserve
Add William Provost, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve
Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve
Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Delete Reid Stefanson, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Norfolk:
Add Aaron Miller, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Chays Ruddy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Bazarin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Rapid City:
Delete Charles Martin, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Toledo:
Add Brendon Michaelian, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve
Delete Jan Bednar, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Calle Clang, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by San Diego
Delete Julian Junca, G placed on reserve
Delete Andy Carroll, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Wheeling:
Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Michal Stinil, F returned from loan to San Diego
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Josh Boyko, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ross Olsson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve
Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
