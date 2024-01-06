Royals Strive to Reel in Series Sweep over Steelheads in Idaho

Boise, ID - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series with the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday, January 6 at 9:10 PM EST at Idaho Central Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The first home game of 2024 is the Royals' Clothe the Community Night promotional game presented by CommunityAid. Fans can place clothes in collection bins at the game and enjoy a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7 PM.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 13-14-1-1 record after taking the opening two games of their three-game series with the Steelheads. The Royals won the opener on Wednesday, January 3, 7-3, before defeating the Steelheads on Friday, January 5, 2-1. Parker Gahagen saved a season high 40 shots and forward Yvan Mongo scored the game winning goal in his first game back since November 25, 2023.

Brown recorded an assist to earn his team leading 29 point and 18 assist. Forward Ryan Chyzowski scored his team leading 12th goal in the victory. Brown has registered seven points (3g-4a) in his last four games.

Scouting the Steelheads:

Idaho enters Saturday's series finale at 22-9-0-1 through 32 games this season. The Steelheads have dropped three game sin a row for the first time since the 2023 Kelly Cup Final against Florida. They have won four of their last seven home games.

Forward Wade Murphy leads the ECHL in points (47) while forward Mark Rassell leads Idaho and the ECHL in goals (22). Defenseman Patrick Kudla is fifth in the league in assists and leads the team with 25.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores

Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!

Gritty appearance

City Edition specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange lunchbox

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling

Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jerseys

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

