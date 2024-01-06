Gahagen Saves 40, Mongo Nets Game Winner in Royals' Win Over Steelheads, 2-1

Boise, ID - The Reading Royals (13-14-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Idaho Steelheads (22-9-0-1), 2-1, on Friday January 5th at Idaho Central Arena. Parker Gahagen (4-2-0-0) earned the win in net for the Royals with a season high 40 saves on 41 shots. Bryan Thomson (8-5-0-1) suffered the loss in net for Idaho with 21 saves on 23 shots.

The opening frame was scoreless and concluded with both teams creating chances on both sides. With 8:33 remaining in the first, Gahagen faced a pair of shots through a crowded net and made two saves on back-to-back Idaho shots.

5:32 into the second period, Ryan Chyzowski broke the scoreless tie on a bouncing puck in Thomson's crease. Brayden Guy earned the lone assist on Chyzowski's team leading 12th goal of the season. With 6:27 remaining in the period, Gahagen made a split save to deny Wade Murphy a game tying power play goal for Idaho.

Heading into the final frame, with 8:30 left in the third, Yvan Mongo tapped in a loose puck under Thomson to extend Reading's lead, 2-0. Matt Brown earns the lone helper on Mongo's seventh goal of the season. Mongo extended his career high point streak to seven games on the goal in his first game back from injury since November 25, 2023.

Idaho got on the board 9:05 into the third period. Jack Becker snuck a rebound past Gahagen for his third goal of the series. Matt Register and Sam Sternschein earned the helpers on Becker's fifth goal in the last four games. Gahagen and the Royals held off the final attempt from Idaho to tie the score with an empty net and extra attacker on.

The Royals captured their eight win in their last 10 games and improved to 9-0-0-1 when leading after two periods this season.

The Royals wrap up their three-game series against the Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday, January 6th at 9:10 pm EST.

