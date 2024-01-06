Cam Hillis Scores Twice in Big Win over Admirals
January 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
NORFOLK - The Fuel played their second game of a three game set against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night in their first out-of-division road trip of the season. Ultimately, the Fuel took a late game 2-1 lead and secured the win with Driscoll in goal.
1ST PERIOD
Just like Friday night, the Fuel struck first with a goal by Cam Hillis at 7:23. Darby Llewellyn and Fuel newcomer Andy Willis claimed assists on the goal. Just forty seconds later, Norfolk tied the game up with a goal by Mathieu Roy.
At 13:06, Colin Bilek took the game's first penalty for tripping but the Fuel were able to kill it off. As that penalty was expiring, Keegan Iverson had a shot ring off the crossbar that was reviewed for a goal over a minute later. Ultimately, the call on the ice would stand and it was not called a goal.
Things got progressively chippier as the period and Bilek ended up with another penalty, this time for boarding at 19:28. Soon after, the period ended but both teams were calm headed into the locker room, tied 1-1 as the Fuel outshot the Admirals 8-3.
2ND PERIOD
The Fuel were able to kill off the remainder of the boarding call on Bilek and at 3:02, headed to their first power play of the game after a tripping call on Owen Norton that was eventually killed off.
At 8:40, Chris Cameron took a cross checking call that sent the Fuel to the penalty kill again but that was killed off. At 16:10, Andrew McLean took a hooking call on a play that prevented Ryan Gagnier from scoring on a breakaway.
After that penalty was killed off, time expired on the period and the Fuel were leading in shots 18-11 despite Norfolk catching up by the midway point of the period.
3RD PERIOD
Sam Ruffin took an early hooking call just thirty seconds into the frame. After killing off that penalty, Darby Llewellyn and Danny Katic got into a scuffle in front of the net. Katic was given a minor roughing penalty while Llewellyn came out unscathed and sent Indy back to the power play.
It wasn't until 12:37 when Brandon Schultz, Matt Cairns and Cam Hillis all connected to give Hillis his second goal of the game and to give Indy their second lead of the game. With less than eight minutes to go, the Fuel went up 2-1.
After narrowly avoiding the Admirals tying it up within the last minute of the game, the Fuel came away with the 2-1 win after another back-and-forth battle in Norfolk.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 for Wednesday Night Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Indy Fuel face the Norfolk Admirals
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2024
- Cam Hillis Scores Twice in Big Win over Admirals - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Down Defending Champs in Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Squeaks Past Norfolk in Saturday Night Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Growlers Defeat Grizzlies 3-1 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Fall to Thunder in Overtime - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Stun Mariners in Overtime, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Get Past Grizzlies 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Looks to Snap Skid Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Oilers Announce Series of Transactions - Tulsa Oilers
- Gladiators Fall to Everblades in Physical Overtime Bout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Second Game of Long Road Trip - Utah Grizzlies
- Stinil Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Signs Former Railer Ross Olsson & Goaltender Josh Boyko - Worcester Railers HC
- Charles Martin Earns First Career Call-Up - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chays Ruddy - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Get Mast, Keyser from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes - January 6 - Rush at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Middle Game of a Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Savannah Extends Winning Streak to Three - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Add Firepower, Sign Former Spartan Cody Milan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Strive to Reel in Series Sweep over Steelheads in Idaho - Reading Royals
- Gahagen Saves 40, Mongo Nets Game Winner in Royals' Win Over Steelheads, 2-1 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.