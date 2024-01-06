Cam Hillis Scores Twice in Big Win over Admirals

NORFOLK - The Fuel played their second game of a three game set against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night in their first out-of-division road trip of the season. Ultimately, the Fuel took a late game 2-1 lead and secured the win with Driscoll in goal.

1ST PERIOD

Just like Friday night, the Fuel struck first with a goal by Cam Hillis at 7:23. Darby Llewellyn and Fuel newcomer Andy Willis claimed assists on the goal. Just forty seconds later, Norfolk tied the game up with a goal by Mathieu Roy.

At 13:06, Colin Bilek took the game's first penalty for tripping but the Fuel were able to kill it off. As that penalty was expiring, Keegan Iverson had a shot ring off the crossbar that was reviewed for a goal over a minute later. Ultimately, the call on the ice would stand and it was not called a goal.

Things got progressively chippier as the period and Bilek ended up with another penalty, this time for boarding at 19:28. Soon after, the period ended but both teams were calm headed into the locker room, tied 1-1 as the Fuel outshot the Admirals 8-3.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel were able to kill off the remainder of the boarding call on Bilek and at 3:02, headed to their first power play of the game after a tripping call on Owen Norton that was eventually killed off.

At 8:40, Chris Cameron took a cross checking call that sent the Fuel to the penalty kill again but that was killed off. At 16:10, Andrew McLean took a hooking call on a play that prevented Ryan Gagnier from scoring on a breakaway.

After that penalty was killed off, time expired on the period and the Fuel were leading in shots 18-11 despite Norfolk catching up by the midway point of the period.

3RD PERIOD

Sam Ruffin took an early hooking call just thirty seconds into the frame. After killing off that penalty, Darby Llewellyn and Danny Katic got into a scuffle in front of the net. Katic was given a minor roughing penalty while Llewellyn came out unscathed and sent Indy back to the power play.

It wasn't until 12:37 when Brandon Schultz, Matt Cairns and Cam Hillis all connected to give Hillis his second goal of the game and to give Indy their second lead of the game. With less than eight minutes to go, the Fuel went up 2-1.

After narrowly avoiding the Admirals tying it up within the last minute of the game, the Fuel came away with the 2-1 win after another back-and-forth battle in Norfolk.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 for Wednesday Night Hockey.

